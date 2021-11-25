Cancel Culture Maybe Fading as Four Canceled Artists Nominated for Grammys

Cancel Culture Markus Winkler

Cancel culture may need to be re-branded as probation culture.

Four previously canceled artists have been nominated for 2022 Grammys according to NBC News.

Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. had been at the top of the world of comedy for several years when he apologized for sexual misconduct. The claims made included masturbating in front of two female comedians in 2002, the suspicion of another female comedian that he was masturbating while talking to her on the phone, and a story of another who said he asked her if he could masturbate in front of her before she declined the request.

Though he was never charged with any crimes, Louis C.K. went from earning $52 million the previous year to what appeared to be career ruin. The distributor for his new movie "I Love You Daddy" dropped the film. Netflix canceled a second stand-up special. FX, home of Louis C.K.'s acclaimed show "Louie", cut ties with him in spite of the four projects they had been developing together. HBO chimed in to add that they would be removing his past work from their on-demand service while Tig Notaro, whose career had been elevated by Louis C.K.'s support, publicly distanced herself from Louis C.K.

Though in much smaller venues, Louis C.K. continued with his stand-up over the last four years and produced "Sincerely Louis C.K." which has been nominated for best comedy album at next year's Grammys.

Marilyn Manson

While Louis C.K. never faced any criminal charges, Marilyn Manson is having legal problems following accusations made against him. The far darker claims made about Manson include rape and abuse.

One case was dismissed in September by a judge who said the statute of limitation had been exceeded, though Manson's legal woes are far from over.

The actress Esme Bianco, known best for her work on "Game of Thrones", is suing Manson for sexual assault, accusing the musician of rape and several instances of violent sexual assault.

The well-known actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused Manson of abuse along with other women, some remaining anonymous. Los Angeles County launched an investigation early this year into the domestic abuse allegations.

Manson's denial of these accusations seems to be enough for the Grammys, where he has been nominated alongside Kanye West for "Donda".

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle's "8:46", named for the amount of time it took George Floyd to die while in police custody, has been nominated for best spoken word album.

Chappelle has become a target on social media, and among some employees at Netflix, due mostly to the content of his stand-up specials on Netflix. The uproar within Netflix over Chappelle's jokes about transgendered people has led to the firing of one employee supposed to have leaked sensitive information to Bloomberg.

Along with the jokes, Chappelle also defended J.K Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series, for her public comments supporting Maya Forstater, who states that gender cannot be declared.

Kevin Hart

As with Chappelle, the efforts to cancel Kevin Hart seem to have had little impact on his career opportunities and output.

Social media users mined through Hart's old tweets and discovered some that were viewed as homophobic. The backlash over these resurfaced tweets and comments led to enough controversy that Hart decided to step down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards.

Hart continued working at a break-neck pace, with thirteen projects released since and six more in development. His new Netflix series "True Story", in which he stars alongside Wesley Snipes, was recently released on the streaming service.

Hart has been nominated at the Grammys for best comedy album along with Louis C.K.