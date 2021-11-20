St. Louis Cardinals: No Silver, But Loads of Gold

Otis Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OiaoP_0d2onA7c00
Paul GoldschmidtUSA Today

The 2021 MLB Awards Season

With the Cardinals' early exit from the playoffs after a miracle September that set a new franchise record for consecutive wins, Redbird fans turn their gaze to the consolation prizes for extraordinary performances from individuals throughout the season.

Like Yukon Cornelius, Cardinal Nation has become greedy for silver and gold. The Cardinals did not nab any of the Silver Slugger Awards, given to the best hitters among starters for each position, though they did show historically stellar defense.

2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

The Gold Glove is the honor given to the best defensive player at each position for each of the two leagues. The judges casting votes are Major League Baseball managers and up to six coaches from each team with the rule that they cannot vote for players on their own team.

Of the nine Gold Gloves available to National League players, the Cards dominated, taking five.

First Base - Paul Goldschmidt

Second Base - Tommy Edman

Third Base - Nolan Arenado

Left Field - Tyler O'Neill

Center Field - Harrison Bader

The future hall-of-famer Yadier Molina missed out on taking his tenth Gold Glove Award, being a runner up to the Pirates' Jacob Stallings.

Other Awards

It appeared John Mozeliak and company narrowly missed the embarrassment of firing the team's manager weeks before he won the Manager of the Year Award.

Former Cards manager Mike Schildt came in third in the voting for the top prize for baseball managers. The franchise-best win streak to cap off the regular season is surely the factor that lifted him to third. While only two managers collected more votes, the race does not look quite so close when you look at the vote count. The Giants' Gabe Kepler actually won in a blowout, taking 28 of the 30 first place votes. Schildt got one of the remaining two.

Adam Wainwright, who was robbed of at least one Cy Young Award in his career, and arguably two, came the closest to taking the top pitcher's prize for the club. He took seventh in voting for the award.

In spite of having enjoyed more hall-of-fame pitchers than most clubs, the Cy Young remains the most elusive prize for the Cardinals. The last Redbird to take the National League Cy Young was Chris Carpenter in 2005. The only other Cardinal to nab the Cy Young is Bob Gibson, who won it both in 1968 and 1970.

The list of Cardinals who took the top individual prize in baseball, the Most Valuable Player Award, is a long one, but 2021 won't be added to the list. The National League MVP for 2021 went to the Phillies' Bryce Harper with the nearest Cardinal, Paul Goldschmidt, trailing back in sixth place.

For history buffs, I'll close with that long list of MVP's I mentioned.

Cardinals Past MVP Winners

1931 - Frankie Frisch

1934 - Dizzy Dean

1937 - Joe Medwick

1942 - Mort Cooper

1943 - Stan Musial

1944 - Marty Marion

1946 - Stan Musial

1948 - Stan Musial

1964 - Ken Boyer

1967 - Orlando Cepeda

1968 - Bob Gibson

1971 - Joe Torre

1979 - Keith Hernandez

1985 - Willie McGee

2005 - Albert Pujols

2008 - Albert Pujols

2009 - Albert Pujols

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
sportsbaseballCardinalsSaint LouisGold Glove

Comments / 1

Published by

Otis Adams is an award-winning writer with three books under his belt and two dozen awards boxed up in his closet for his screenplays and short fiction. He writes regularly on Medium.com and can be contacted at pithbooks@gmail.com.

Columbia, MO
1235 followers

More from Otis Adams

World Chess Championship Begins

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen will begin his title defense this week in a match that has been delayed by COVID-19. Coverage of the match can be found on the NBC Sports network with commentary from American Grandmaster Maurice Ashley who will attempt to make the match coverage enjoyable for chess players and fans of all levels of expertise. The match can also be watched live or followed over chess apps such as Chess.com or Follow Chess.

Read full story

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.

Read full story
123 comments

What Is the Havana Syndrome?

200 Americans show symptoms of the Havana Syndrome with the Biden administration calling on others to come forward if they suspect that they too are victims. Moscow, London, and Vienna have also reported cases of the mystery illness.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California's Giant Sequoias in Danger

Thousands of California's giant sequoias died this year. Giant sequoias are the largest living things on Earth. Some are nearly 4,000 years old, living naturally along a narrow strip of land in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains at elevations between 3,000 and 8,500 feet. The trees can become so massive that they seem to belong in a Tolkien novel. The largest, named General Sherman, has a 101-foot circumference at its base and is over 270 feet tall. The tallest, though skinnier than General Sherman, reach heights above 340 feet.

Read full story
66 comments

USA: We're Number 1 (in Sexually Transmitted Diseases)

New charts and graphs are out to encourage everyone to stay home alone with the doors locked next Valentine’s Day. For the sixth consecutive year, according to the CDC, the United States has set a new record for reported cases of sexually transmitted disease.

Read full story
1 comments

Dr. West Left Harvard, Teaches New MasterClass

One of America’s best-known intellectuals left America’s finest university due to their, “intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy”. Dr. Cornel West, whose recurring message is of love and fairness, is an author, professor, and frequent guest on networks like C-Span, CNN, and HBO. He has taught at Yale, the University of Paris, and Union Theological Seminary.

Read full story
37 comments

Opinion: Chess Should Be in Every School

Writing an article about why chess should be in our schools feels a bit silly. It is like writing an article arguing that water is wet or the sky is big. Unfortunately, we live in a dry-water, little-sky sort of world. The school districts across the country continue to pour millions of dollars into K-12 football, despite research findings on the brain damage caused by concussions. On the other hand, the advocates for chess have to beg school administrators to use the library after hours and volunteer their time for free to start and maintain a chess club. And this is despite the research findings on the myriad benefits of chess for the brain.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Stand-up Comedians Coming to Missouri

Dave ChappelleIndependent (UK) Some of your favorite stand-up comedians are either planning a return to the road or have started already. The biggest news in stand-up is yet to be announced, that being whether comedy icon Eddie Murphy will resume plans to go on tour once he feels he and his audiences are safe from COVID-19's spread.

Read full story
7 comments

New Multivitamin Research

Research findings about vitamin supplements are about as fickle as research on the impact coffee has on our health. One year it's slightly harmful. The next, our body does not even notice its presence. Then the exciting year comes around when we have decided it's healthy.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis Cardinals Pursue Pitching

The Cards are looking for one more starting pitcher and some of the names being tossed around are big ones. Four spots in the five-man rotation are presumably set with Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, and Dakota Hudson.

Read full story

Research: Why Dogs Tilt Their Heads

Why does your dog tilt her head when you talk to her?. Some say it’s the doggy equivalent of rubbing their chin as they try to figure something out. Others suggest they are tipping their super dog ears to just the right angle to listen to something outside the range of our mundane human ears. Then there are the curmudgeonly cat owners who say it’s just a trait we humans bred into them because it’s cute.

Read full story
16 comments

Tyson Fury Surgery After Third Deontay Wilder Fight

ESPN has reported that Tyson Fury needed a six-hour surgery following his third fight with Deontay Wilder due to an injury prior to the fight. Fury won the third fight, and so the trilogy between the two heavyweights, though there were two controversial slow counts in which the American Wilder knocked his British opponent down for at least ten seconds. With the help of the referee's slow counts, Fury was able to win in the eleventh round, retaining his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

Read full story

Betty White's 100th Birthday Celebrated by Contest

About twenty years ago, talk show hosts began asking Betty White if there was anything she hasn't done in show business that she'd still like to do. Her answer was Robert Redford.

Read full story
36 comments
Dallas County, MO

Trial Nears for Alleged Cannibal and Kidnappers

James Phelps appearing on screen in Dallas County, MO courtroomSara Karnes/News Leader. The preliminary hearing for James Phelps and Timothy Norton has been delayed beyond the previously announced date of November 5, 2021.

Read full story
14 comments

Stallone's New Cut of Rocky IV in Theaters This Week

The wait is almost over for fans of the Rocky franchise. Sylvester Stallone's new cut of Rocky IV will be released in theaters this week. It will be a one-day only theatrical release, so those fans may also be a little nervous about whether they will nab their tickets in time.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

Saint Louis Cardinals Rumors and Moves

The Saint Louis Cardinals have had a whirlwind couple of months. They managed to make history with a franchise-best win streak to end the 2021 regular season that was shaping up to be forgettable. They then made a brief appearance in the playoffs before losing the National League wildcard game. Shortly after being eliminated from the playoffs it was announced that John Mozeliak fired the Cards’ manager and swiftly hired bench coach Oliver Marmol as his replacement.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy