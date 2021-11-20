St. Louis Cardinals: No Silver, But Loads of Gold

Paul Goldschmidt USA Today

The 2021 MLB Awards Season

With the Cardinals' early exit from the playoffs after a miracle September that set a new franchise record for consecutive wins, Redbird fans turn their gaze to the consolation prizes for extraordinary performances from individuals throughout the season.

Like Yukon Cornelius, Cardinal Nation has become greedy for silver and gold. The Cardinals did not nab any of the Silver Slugger Awards, given to the best hitters among starters for each position, though they did show historically stellar defense.

2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

The Gold Glove is the honor given to the best defensive player at each position for each of the two leagues. The judges casting votes are Major League Baseball managers and up to six coaches from each team with the rule that they cannot vote for players on their own team.

Of the nine Gold Gloves available to National League players, the Cards dominated, taking five.

First Base - Paul Goldschmidt

Second Base - Tommy Edman

Third Base - Nolan Arenado

Left Field - Tyler O'Neill

Center Field - Harrison Bader

The future hall-of-famer Yadier Molina missed out on taking his tenth Gold Glove Award, being a runner up to the Pirates' Jacob Stallings.

Other Awards

It appeared John Mozeliak and company narrowly missed the embarrassment of firing the team's manager weeks before he won the Manager of the Year Award.

Former Cards manager Mike Schildt came in third in the voting for the top prize for baseball managers. The franchise-best win streak to cap off the regular season is surely the factor that lifted him to third. While only two managers collected more votes, the race does not look quite so close when you look at the vote count. The Giants' Gabe Kepler actually won in a blowout, taking 28 of the 30 first place votes. Schildt got one of the remaining two.

Adam Wainwright, who was robbed of at least one Cy Young Award in his career, and arguably two, came the closest to taking the top pitcher's prize for the club. He took seventh in voting for the award.

In spite of having enjoyed more hall-of-fame pitchers than most clubs, the Cy Young remains the most elusive prize for the Cardinals. The last Redbird to take the National League Cy Young was Chris Carpenter in 2005. The only other Cardinal to nab the Cy Young is Bob Gibson, who won it both in 1968 and 1970.

The list of Cardinals who took the top individual prize in baseball, the Most Valuable Player Award, is a long one, but 2021 won't be added to the list. The National League MVP for 2021 went to the Phillies' Bryce Harper with the nearest Cardinal, Paul Goldschmidt, trailing back in sixth place.

For history buffs, I'll close with that long list of MVP's I mentioned.

Cardinals Past MVP Winners

1931 - Frankie Frisch

1934 - Dizzy Dean

1937 - Joe Medwick

1942 - Mort Cooper

1943 - Stan Musial

1944 - Marty Marion

1946 - Stan Musial

1948 - Stan Musial

1964 - Ken Boyer

1967 - Orlando Cepeda

1968 - Bob Gibson

1971 - Joe Torre

1979 - Keith Hernandez

1985 - Willie McGee

2005 - Albert Pujols

2008 - Albert Pujols

2009 - Albert Pujols