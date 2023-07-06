The Hottest Day In Global History Happened Two Days In A Row

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Photo byDaniela Paola AlchaparonUnsplash

Tell me, have you been cranking up your air conditioner a little more than normal? If so, you're not alone. In fact, I'd be a little worried if you weren't. In New Jersey, the average temperature hovered around 90 degrees during the daytime for the past three days.

As it turns out, people everywhere are starting to feel the heat. It's not just a Jersey thing. July 3rd marked the hottest day in history around the world. In places like India, heat temperatures have been ratcheting up to the point that people have been dying.

The global average temperature kicked up to a record 62.94 degrees Fahrenheit on July 4th, narrowly beating out the day before. Experts are warning people that the super hot days that you're seeing are going to increase in number. In fact, this record is expected to be broken several more times this year alone.

It's hard to ignore the rise in heat throughout the world. We're all sweating it. Unfortunately, global warming is starting to become too much to ignore and climate change is turning into a major pain point for the rest of the world.

If you're hating on the hot weather, I wish I could offer advice aside from asking you to stay indoors and to drink lots of water. Sadly, it will take the world coming together to help fix this calamity and stop it from getting worse than it already is.

So...I got a question. How are you handling this hot, hot heat? Tell me in the comments below.

