The Hyper-Gentrification Of The Jersey Shore

Recently, I decided to take a quick trip to the Jersey Shore once more. As someone who is originally from there, I thought that it'd give me a good, homey vibe. I missed all the cute little houses in Sea Bright, the gritty look of Asbury Park, and heck, I even missed how Pier Village was that one island of hyperluxury in a sea of Long Branch's casual look.

Boy, did I have a wakeup call.

When I went down Ocean Avenue, all I could see is block after block of overbuilt luxury apartment and condos. At times, it almost looked like a modernized version of rows and rows of Soviet Bauhauses. Every building had the same identical "modern and massive" architecture. It wasn't quite a McMansion, but it definitely qualified as gentrifier-core.

Everywhere I looked, I noticed that these massive blocks of real estate crowded out my view of the ocean. They didn't even look good. They looked garish, gaudy for the sake of gaudy. Worse, they also looked soulless. If you ask me, this was the sign that the Jersey Shore's gentrification went into overkill.

A College Town Collegiates Can't Afford

Perhaps the most damning thing about the Jersey Shore is the area around Monmouth University. Monmouth was always a "bougie" type of college with sky-high tuition and kids who drove BMW's to school. That hasn't changed. However, there were kids there who had a moderate to low income when I was there.

You'd usually find them at the laundromat, the punk bar, or Nelly's. Or, you know, they'd be on the grind at the Windmill. Whatever it was, they had a fair amount of affordable places to go. I call those areas "Old Long Branch," and that part of Long Branch is shrinking.

Every place I turn, I see places that are starting to gentrify up. I see new art galleries, gourmet restaurants, and venues for Botox. Not for nothing, but this doesn't exactly scream "college town" to me. It screams over-gentrified.

Here's the problem with this...

As much as I love a nice respite from reality, where I can go for a French 75 cocktail as I look over the sea, I don't like seeing blocks and blocks of hyper-expensive venues that are pricey for the sake of being pricey. I want something that's pretty and down-to-earth.

Oh, and I don't want to see the old locals being unable to afford things in their area. And maybe I don't want an entire section of Monmouth County turned into a shrine to wanton gentrification and capitalism. It wouldn't be that bad if it didn't feel so touristy.

Locals understand that there is a tourism industry there, but sometimes, you just want to be a person who eats a regular burger, has a cheap laundromat, and doesn't get dogged by crazy levels of traffic just so you can get to your home. And sometimes, you just want reasonable house prices that don't start at $600,000. Know what I mean?

The problem is, I don't know how to make it stop. I don't think any of us do. What I do know, though, is that this type of gentrification will turn away tourists in time. It always does.

