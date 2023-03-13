New York City, NY

We Just Witnessed The First Bank Run In Modern History

Ossiana Tepfenhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VDXD_0lGfyOr700
Photo byDmitry DemidkoonUnsplash

In 1929, the stock markets crashed and people started taking money out of banks at a breakneck speed. These were known as "bank runs." These were the moments where people would pull out so much money from a bank, there would literally be no money left to take out.

It was what buried many of the banks of yore. It is the hallmark of a failed or collapsed bank. For many of us, myself included, the idea of a bank going bankrupt is something almost alien. Banks were too big to fail, right?

Well, tell that to the Silicon Valley Bank of New York.

NYPD was just called to the failing bank after a real-life bank rush occurred where investors ran ot the bank to pull out whatever money they could before it shuttered. This is the second-biggest bank collapse in history. It claimed a $1.8 billion loss on its bond cap, leading to its closure and frantic business owners pulling out money.

Like most other banks, Silicon Valley Bank is only FDIC-insured up to $250,000. The losses of uninsured money totally to a jaw-dropping $151 billion dollars. This led to a lot of major financial losses for the tech startups and venture capital groups that used the bank.

“Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors,” the FDIC said.

The bank itself is primarily used for tech companies, venture capitalists, and startups.

Unlike your typical bank, Silicon Valley Bank is mostly dedicated to businesses that are in the tech industry. The bank's shutdown was one of the largest in US history, with clients like FarmboxRX, Pinterest, Shopify and Camp (which has since appealed to their loyal customer base for help) being affected.

Peter Thiel of PayPal fame actually advised people to pull out their money as soon as they could. At least one person had to be forcibly removed from the SVB branch of New York after regulators shuttered the bank.

The closing of the bank put approximately $175 billion in assets under regulator control. According to federal spokespeople, all deposits will be available Monday. So, thankfully, taxpayers will not have to foot the bill for this bailout.

It's not just Silicon Valley Bank that's hurting.

Many startup-oriented banks are starting to feel the hurt of the economy. Silvergate, another tech startup-oriented bank, recently announced its own closure after having serious problems as a result of cryptocurrency investments.

So far, banks are trying to insist that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is a unique issue sparked by bad bank management. Or rather, politicians are hoping that it's not systemic. Because if it is, we're going to have a very, very rough time ahead.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# finance# banking# economy# history# politics

Comments / 1

Published by

To read some of my racier takes or non-news items, check out my Medium!

Englewood, NJ
801 followers

More from Ossiana Tepfenhart

Long Branch, NJ

The Hyper-Gentrification Of The Jersey Shore

Recently, I decided to take a quick trip to the Jersey Shore once more. As someone who is originally from there, I thought that it'd give me a good, homey vibe. I missed all the cute little houses in Sea Bright, the gritty look of Asbury Park, and heck, I even missed how Pier Village was that one island of hyperluxury in a sea of Long Branch's casual look.

Read full story

Was The NJ Chocolate Expo As Good As The Hype Suggested?

As a fan of food and conventions, I couldn't help but see all the hype about the NJ Chocolate Expo. This convention promised to be a sweet treat, and the billboards were everywhere. It was also plastered all over Eventbrite. So, I went for my birthday outing.

Read full story
Edgewater, NJ

Instagram-Worthy Meals And Views At Edgewater's Taverna Veranda

If you've been reading my articles, you know there are few things I adore as much as waterfront dining. There's something innately serene about watching the waves ebb and flow, especially with the skyline of New York City in the background. So, when I spotted a cute restaurant on Edgewater's River Road, I couldn't help but give it a shot.

Read full story

5 Things That Shock New Jerseyans When They Leave The State

As a New Jerseyan, I've done a lot of interstate travel. The further I get from the Garden State, the more culture shocks I get. America is amazingly diverse as a state, which might be why there seems to be as many ways to live as there are people here.

Read full story
7 comments
Hoboken, NJ

We Need To Talk About Hoboken's Water Problem

Hoboken is one of the wealthiest places in New Jersey. It's a cultural hotspot for up-and-comers on Wall Street, young professionals, as well as people who live in the world of art and fashion. It's hard not to sound like you're bragging when you say you live in Hoboken, know what I mean?

Read full story
1 comments

PSA: The Super Mario Brothers Phone Number Doesn't Work

Have you seen the latest news about the new Super Mario Brothers movie? A commercial was recently leaked to the public involving a number that you could dial if you wanted to get the Super Mario Bros to handle a plumbing problem near you.

Read full story

Should You Be Worried If Your Partner Books Valentine's Day On The 13th?

There's a little secret going around New Jersey's restaurants and hotels right now. As everyone knows, February 14th is Valentine's Day. It's a day to celebrate love and/or give gifts to your partner so they don't throw a fit or dump you. How romantic, right?

Read full story

PSA: Your NJ EZ-Pass Can Be Permanently Revoked If This Happens...

I might be wrong, but I doubt there is a New Jerseyan alive who doesn't use the Garden State Parkway or the Turnpike on a regular basis. Part of that lifestyle includes paying tolls, which always seem to be increasing no matter what is going on.

Read full story
33 comments
Bergen County, NJ

Zalim Might Be The Hottest New Halal Fusion Spot In Bergen County

You know, since 2020, the restaurant industry has been struggling. I don't know about you, but I've had more than my fair share of moments where I've gone out to eat, only to have the food turn out to be subpar. With some restaurants, the quality slump is so bad, it's caused me to swear off their food.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

I Went To A Chinese New Year Tea Ceremony. Here's What I Learned...

If you are in New Jersey or New York, you probably already know it's Chinese New Year. It's the year of the Rabbit, more specifically. Asian families throughout the tri-state are celebrating, and if you want, we can celebrate along with them too!

Read full story
Bergen County, NJ

Waterside Restaurant Is A Vaporwave Dream Come True

You know, I love having some waterfront dining. As a person who grew up at the Jersey Shore, there is something incredibly homey and relaxing about the ability to gaze upon the waters and enjoy a nice dinner. It reminds me of times spent with my family.

Read full story
1 comments

Want To Help Pets In Need? Donate To Animal Life Savers For Christmas!

Octavia, a "graduate" from Animal Lifesavers' wonderful adoption programPhoto byAuthor. It's a beautiful time of the year, at least for most of us. Trees are twinkling with lights, parties are popping up on calendars, and gifts are being exchanged. It's a great time to be alive, but that's only if you have a home to go to.

Read full story
Bergen County, NJ

Two Cute Tuxedo Cats Need A Home In New Jersey

Once in a while, you get lucky enough to spot a pair of kittens who are so cute, your heart just wants to stop beating looking at them. Such is the case with Turtledove and Paddleduck, a pair of adorable tuxedo kittens who are currently looking for a home.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York Might Be One Of The Only Cities Where Payphones Still Exist

When was the last time you were at a payphone? As a Millennial, I remember the days when my phone would die and I'd have to call someone collect in order to get a ride home. (Hell, I still remember the old jingle, "C-A-L-L-ATT!")

Read full story
3 comments
Bergen County, NJ

I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey

Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.

Read full story
17 comments
Blooming Grove, NY

Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!

Did you ever have a friend that everyone could rely on? Perhaps it was a friend who was known for her warm, energetic personality. That woman, for many people in the New York area, is Nicole Brown. And as of December 1, 2022, she has not been heard from by any of her close friends or relatives.

Read full story
13 comments

Op-Ed: Could New Jersey Become The Next Red State?

Ask most people from out of state, and they'll say, "You live in New Jersey. It's a solid blue state. What most people don't know is that there are a lot of different parts of New Jersey that aren't as Democratic as one would think. In fact, in certain parts, you'd swear it was a red state.

Read full story
5 comments
Newark, NJ

Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today

About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.

Read full story
1 comments

You Don't Have To Be Alone: 5 Solid Ways To Beat Holiday Loneliness This Year

December can be a very rough time for many of us in New Jersey, primarily because holiday seasons tend to be very isolating. If you're not near family and have few friends, this can easily become the most depressing part of the year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy