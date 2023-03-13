We Just Witnessed The First Bank Run In Modern History

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

In 1929, the stock markets crashed and people started taking money out of banks at a breakneck speed. These were known as "bank runs." These were the moments where people would pull out so much money from a bank, there would literally be no money left to take out.

It was what buried many of the banks of yore. It is the hallmark of a failed or collapsed bank. For many of us, myself included, the idea of a bank going bankrupt is something almost alien. Banks were too big to fail, right?

Well, tell that to the Silicon Valley Bank of New York.

NYPD was just called to the failing bank after a real-life bank rush occurred where investors ran ot the bank to pull out whatever money they could before it shuttered. This is the second-biggest bank collapse in history. It claimed a $1.8 billion loss on its bond cap, leading to its closure and frantic business owners pulling out money.

Like most other banks, Silicon Valley Bank is only FDIC-insured up to $250,000. The losses of uninsured money totally to a jaw-dropping $151 billion dollars. This led to a lot of major financial losses for the tech startups and venture capital groups that used the bank.

“Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors,” the FDIC said.

The bank itself is primarily used for tech companies, venture capitalists, and startups.

Unlike your typical bank, Silicon Valley Bank is mostly dedicated to businesses that are in the tech industry. The bank's shutdown was one of the largest in US history, with clients like FarmboxRX, Pinterest, Shopify and Camp (which has since appealed to their loyal customer base for help) being affected.

Peter Thiel of PayPal fame actually advised people to pull out their money as soon as they could. At least one person had to be forcibly removed from the SVB branch of New York after regulators shuttered the bank.

The closing of the bank put approximately $175 billion in assets under regulator control. According to federal spokespeople, all deposits will be available Monday. So, thankfully, taxpayers will not have to foot the bill for this bailout.

It's not just Silicon Valley Bank that's hurting.

Many startup-oriented banks are starting to feel the hurt of the economy. Silvergate, another tech startup-oriented bank, recently announced its own closure after having serious problems as a result of cryptocurrency investments.

So far, banks are trying to insist that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is a unique issue sparked by bad bank management. Or rather, politicians are hoping that it's not systemic. Because if it is, we're going to have a very, very rough time ahead.