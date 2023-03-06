Was The NJ Chocolate Expo As Good As The Hype Suggested?

Chox! Photo by Jessica Johnston on Unsplash

As a fan of food and conventions, I couldn't help but see all the hype about the NJ Chocolate Expo. This convention promised to be a sweet treat, and the billboards were everywhere. It was also plastered all over Eventbrite. So, I went for my birthday outing.

Admittedly, the concept behind a chocolate convention is absolutely heavenly to me. I'm a chocoholic and will always be happy with a candy bar in my hand. Like, who doesn't enjoy chocolate? Or cupcakes? Or candy? That's my jam!

The first thing that struck us was the crowd.

Like this but worse Photo by Timon Studler on Unsplash

When it comes to conventions, I've rarely ever seen a moment where the NJ Convention Center was so flooded with people. Lot B was fully filled and so were many parking lots around the area. People had to walk half a mile to get from their cars to the entrance, then there was a massive (though fast-moving) line.

I've been to many other conventions here before, but nothing was quite as heavily packed like NJ Chocolate Expo. For a one day event, this was a major turnout. There was a holistic wellness convention in the same location, but almost no one seemed to turn up for that one. It was all chocolate, baby!

So, let's talk about what was there.

The Shortbread Society Photo by Author

Dude. It was a literal Candyland. There were tons of booths dedicated to chocolate, candy, and sweet treats. There were amazing shortbread stands (the Shortbread Society), stands with Belgian chocolates (Belgian 88), spiced Haitian coffee (Carribrew), and some of the best tea I've ever had, True Honey.

Not to be outdone with all the sweets, there were also booths that featured spicy and savory goods, including a pickle stand, Jersey Barn Fire hot sauce, as well as a Dominican restaurant and an empanada stand.

Definitely boozy, too.

Wine Photo by Corina Rainer on Unsplash

One thing that stood out to me is how many wine and alcohol companies were there. I mean, not to be biased, but wine does pair amazingly well with chocolate. Two local Jersey vineyards came to show off their goods, as well as companies that made chocolate-infused wine and one "boozy pudding" company.

Though this is a family-friendly event, people who wanted to could absolutely have gotten their fair share of liquor when they went here. A wine and chocolate tasting would be a great way to unwind after there.

Seriously though, the vendors were over the top.

Samples, samples everywhere!

Hot Sauce Photo by Author

Treats for Fido n' Fluffy too.

Pet treats Photo by Author

Did I mention a van came in at one point?

CUPCAKES! Photo by Author

Oh, and I ran into an old friend from other conventions, too! (Pardon my appearance, I barely slept the night before.)

She slays! Photo by Author

So was it worth the hype?

Yes and no. One thing I'll say is that it was shocking at how many people turned out for this event. I was just a little disappointed that there wasn't more to see. The convention was not able to use its entire space because of the other event. Even so, there was a ton to do and a ton of treats to try.

Personally, I would love to see an expanded version of this that spans multiple days. And I also would love to see a "sweet" section that's separate from the "spicy" section. If we could try to tamp down on overcrowding, all the better.

With that said, this event was a smash hit that featured ton of local artisans. I loved it, and so will you.