Edgewater, NJ

Instagram-Worthy Meals And Views At Edgewater's Taverna Veranda

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Lobster gyroPhoto byAuthor

If you've been reading my articles, you know there are few things I adore as much as waterfront dining. There's something innately serene about watching the waves ebb and flow, especially with the skyline of New York City in the background. So, when I spotted a cute restaurant on Edgewater's River Road, I couldn't help but give it a shot.

About Taverna Veranda

Northern New Jersey has a phenomenal selection of Greek and Mediterranean restaurants. I mean, even our diners have incredible tzatziki sauce. If you love traditional "Jersey Greek," you'll never run out of great venues to dine at. However, Taverna Veranda is not your typical Greek restaurant.

The best way to describe this venue is that Taverna Veranda is unapologetically a "cool kids" restaurant right on Edgewater's elegant River Road. Filled with small nooks designed with Instagram post shoots in mind, Taverna Veranda is designed for people who love chic, trendy, and fun venues.

The Inside

So, I'll be blunt. This is not the largest restaurant that you will find, though it is a decent size. Because it's a rather petite restaurant, you often find yourself waiting for an open table. Booking ahead is a good idea, especially during more happening times.

But hey, once you get in, you'll love the ambiance.

There's something about the interior of this place that just makes you feel like you're part of the "in crowd." Maybe it's the trendy people eating next to you, or the Instagram-worthy grass wall. Or, maybe it's just the music. It's hard to tell, but there's definitely a certain je ne sas quoi that you get from this place.

The Food Is Amazing

This is a moment where the menu says it all.

MenuPhoto byAuthor

While it is absolutely Greek, it's not Greek Greek. The menu here is a stylized fusion between traditional Greek recipes and upscale modern American fare. And you know what? They friggin' rock at making it happen.

The menu itself is not really large, especially at brunch. So if you have a picky eater, you might want to read the menu before you go. The prices are a bit high, but you definitely get what you pay for. When I went, I had lobster gyros, which were petite but shockingly filling.

My fellow diner had a massive platter with chicken kebabs that was actually more than she could eat. Our only regret? Not leaving room for dessert. (Seriously, this was one of the few restaurants where I actually got caught ogling the dessert like Post Malone in that viral picture.)

My Verdict?

This is a great place to go if you want to have a great meal that feels decadent, looks decadent, and gives you decadent views of the Hudson River. This is one of those places where you can't help but feel like you're hobnobbing with the "in" crowd of Bergen County. We loved it, and so will you.

PS - Dress to impress. The photo opportunities here demand it.

