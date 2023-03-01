We Need To Talk About Hoboken's Water Problem

Hoboken, NJ Photo by Jimmy Woo on Unsplash

Hoboken is one of the wealthiest places in New Jersey. It's a cultural hotspot for up-and-comers on Wall Street, young professionals, as well as people who live in the world of art and fashion. It's hard not to sound like you're bragging when you say you live in Hoboken, know what I mean?

As much as I love Hoboken's amazing restaurants and nightlife, I think we all need to address an elephant in the room. You know the one, right? It's an issue that doesn't affect visitors, but has become a major thorn in the side of people who live there: the water.

Hoboken has witnessed serious flooding in recent years.

Photo by Jonathan Ford on Unsplash

Whether it's climate change or not doesn't matter. What matters is that many of the streets in Hoboken are not equipped to deal with heavy floods. Many streets remain in disrepair after major floods, and to make matters worse, floods happen extremely frequently.

Hoboken has flooded with almost every major hurricane to hit the city. Sometimes, it's not even a matter of a real hurricane. Floods also happen with heavy rainfall. Hoboken currently has a moderate flood risk according to experts, but many believe it's higher due to its current track record.

Right now, there's a 26 percent chance of a "once in a lifetime flood" happening to Hoboken in the next 30 years. If you ask renters, though, floods don't have to be major to cause problems. Too many of the residents can recall waterlogged cars and flooded basements in this town.

But, it's not only the floods that upset locals.

On my Twitter feed, yet another alert for a burst pipe in Hoboken showed up. This is the latest one in a series of pipe problems that prevented locals from being able to access clean water...and it was a doozie.

The break basically looked more like an explosion and released thousands of gallons into the streets. According to Twitter, it took more than six hours to tame the flow of water, though it continued to flow for more than 12 hours. This lead to (you guessed it!) people being unable to get water in their homes.

What's going on here?

This is not the first time that Hoboken faced a major water outage. As one of New Jersey's oldest cities, it makes sense that plumbing would fall into disrepair. However, regular maintenance could have easily prevented some of these catastrophes. The same can be said about adding flood proofing measures to the city as a whole.

For a city that has rents that skyrocket over $4,000 per month on a fairly frequent basis, it's insane that we're still seeing water problems on this magnitude. So, when will this stop? How will politicians fix this? Until we see change, a lot more people are going to rethink life in Hoboken.