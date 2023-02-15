PSA: The Super Mario Brothers Phone Number Doesn't Work

Mario Bros Photo by Max Harlynking on Unsplash

Have you seen the latest news about the new Super Mario Brothers movie? A commercial was recently leaked to the public involving a number that you could dial if you wanted to get the Super Mario Bros to handle a plumbing problem near you.

Specifically, the number was 929-55-MARIO. You can see the video below.

If you're like me, the Super Mario Bros. franchise was a cornerstone of your childhood. Everyone knew Mario was a plumber from Brooklyn. If you were from New Jersey, then you low-key wished that Mario was real so that *maybe, just maybe* your parents would call him for help with plumbing so you could talk to him. (Or maybe that was my geeky self.)

As most people who dig a promotional leak with a phone number do, I got curious about the commercial. Most companies that make a commercial with a phone number either use a "555" number or have a dedicated number that has a special message for superfans.

Like many superfans of Mario, I decided to dial the number on the commercial, hoping for a new scoop on the Mario movie. I mean, that's what most fans do. And let's face it, seeing that number tends to be a signal for some kind of interactive promotion that involves a cool message from everyone's favorite Italian plumber from Brooklyn.

Heads up: the number does not work.

I've seen others who tried to call the number and allegedly got some random person from New Jersey. When I called it, I got a message saying that the call could not be completed as dialed. (It was Verizon Wireless, if you're curious as to what the plumbers use.)

It seems like this does not belong to the promotional team behind the new Super Mario Brothers movie. So, it's probably a private number. Please don't call it! Just wait for more promotional materials to come out and enjoy the movie.