Should You Be Worried If Your Partner Books Valentine's Day On The 13th?

There's a little secret going around New Jersey's restaurants and hotels right now. As everyone knows, February 14th is Valentine's Day. It's a day to celebrate love and/or give gifts to your partner so they don't throw a fit or dump you. How romantic, right?

The 14th is the most common day to celebrate Valentine's Day, not to mention one of the busiest days in the hospitality industry. It's a commonly-known fact. All those lovebirds are going to want to celebrate with one another.

However, the 13th is also a fairly popular hospitality day...but for a different reason.

The 13th is the unofficial "National Mistress Day," and that's allegedly the day that cheaters book for their side piece. It's a little secret that I found out from a friend of mine in the restaurant business. Some restaurants start their V-Day festivities early for that reason.

Spicy, right?

What does it mean if your partner booked the 13th for you?

It could mean that you're the side piece, or it could mean nothing at all. People are busy these days and they can't always book something for Valentine's Day on the dot. If your relationship has been going good, you probably have nothing to worry about. Life happens, you know?

However, if you've been feeling like you're a dirty little secret, this could be a low-key red flag. You may want to take a look at how they handle this holiday. Obviously, not all cheaters will pick the 13th. Sometimes, it will be delayed until the 15th, or even push it to a strange time of the day on Valentine's Day.

So, I'll turn it to my readers. Have you ever seen someone celebrate Mistress Day? Did you find out the hard way yourself? Or, is this just an urban legend perpetuated by restaurant workers? Tell me your thoughts in the comments below.