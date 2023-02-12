PSA: Your NJ EZ-Pass Can Be Permanently Revoked If This Happens...

Ossiana Tepfenhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5KdU_0kkcF9Y600
Photo byFlorian SteciukonUnsplash

I might be wrong, but I doubt there is a New Jerseyan alive who doesn't use the Garden State Parkway or the Turnpike on a regular basis. Part of that lifestyle includes paying tolls, which always seem to be increasing no matter what is going on.

If you're like a lot of us Jerseyans, you have an EZ-Pass. So, maybe I should give you a cautionary tale about a friend of mine. My buddy has two homes, and gets his EZ-Pass statements sent to one home. He got a statement saying it's time to pay his bill, he thought it was on autopay, so he shrugged it off and kept living life.

A couple of months later, he got a rather threatening notice.

His EZ-Pass account was about to be canceled because his account was in the negative for three months. According to the letter, that was in direct conflict with the terms of service. If he didn't pay up in 10 business days, EZ-Pass would close his account.

Here's what most people wouldn't expect. Unlike other types of accounts, EZ-Pass holds the right to permanently revoke your account privileges. As in, you can never have a NJ EZ-Pass registered to your name again.

That would make living in the Garden State immensely difficult, especially if you are a commuter.

In times when money is tight, you might want to make this bill a priority.

My friend was able to pay his bill without issue and get his account back on track, but it was a shocker for him. If you are unable to pay any of your bills (including your tolls), you might want to call their customer service number. It could save you from getting stranded on the GSP.

