Zalim Might Be The Hottest New Halal Fusion Spot In Bergen County

Photo by Author

You know, since 2020, the restaurant industry has been struggling. I don't know about you, but I've had more than my fair share of moments where I've gone out to eat, only to have the food turn out to be subpar. With some restaurants, the quality slump is so bad, it's caused me to swear off their food.

Perhaps that's why I was skeptical when my husband kept mentioning this place that he goes to with his friends. I'm rarely ever in the mood for a burger or fried chicken, but my husband kept mentioning it. It was turning into a joke among me and my friends.

"Zalim this."

"Zalim that."

"Forget wife's homemade bento box, eat Zalim."

Eventually, he managed to convince me to go with him to Englewood's Zalim Burgers and Chicken. Let's just put it this way: I totally get the hype now. This is unlike anything I've seen in Bergen County, and it's bound to become the most popular spot in town.

What is Zalim?

Photo by Author

I guess that's the first question I should explain. Zalim is not your typical halal restaurant with rice and chopped chicken. It's a fusion restaurant that serves crispy chicken sandwiches, fresh coleslaw, and spiced fries.

To the uninitiated, the best way to explain it is that it's like 5 Guys, but with a halal twist and better ingredients. (Oh, and less grease. Because let's be honest, 5 Guys has a problem with the level of grease in their food.)

Incidentally, the word 'zalim' is a slang term that is loosely translated into 'fresh' or 'cool.' On the walls, you'll see the phrase, "Don't be Zalim, eat Zalim!"

The menu is delicious, satisfying, and generously portioned.

Photo by Author

There is something to be said about a menu that offers something new and unique to the table. In a world where everyone is trying to do the same thing, it's refreshing. And the folks at Zalim do it right, with a wide range of different flavor profiles you can choose from.

If you want something that isn't spicy, you can get a savory chicken sandwich with a perfect crunch that melts in your mouth. Want to kick it up a notch? Try their Carolina-style chicken sauce on their fries or sandwiches. Oh, you like smoky spice that lingers? Go for their spiciest option. Just so you know, they do warn you about it when you order it. It's got a serious kick.

I am a huge fan of the spicy Zalim chicken sandwich, not to mention their chicken fries platter with Zalim sauce and coleslaw. Their chicken might be some of the best I've had in recent years. It has a beautifully crunchy exterior that isn't greasy, and yet, the meat itself is moist and flaky.

Despite this restaurant being affordable, they also have excellent prices. Everything is made to order, and do you know how hard it is to find a place that offers that these days? Oh yes, and the meat actually is halal, too. I was shocked at how fresh and crisp everything is.

Enjoy your meal in a clean, trendy venue.

Zalim is a place that has no qualms about being the new hangout spot on Palisade Avenue. The decoration is clean, trendy (love the graffiti!) and also makes you feel welcome. There's a strong influence of a classic American burger joint, mixed with murals, mixed with its own pizzaz.

If you are looking for a casual place to hang out with friends, this is definitely a great place to go. I could see it becoming the new "It" place among teens who are fresh out of school. It's fun, it's funky, and surprisingly, the acoustics keep things quiet so it's intimate enough to get your chat on.

Zalim has a new superfan: me!

I've never quite seen a restaurant pull off fusion in such a smart way. It's not pretentious like so many other venues. It's fun. It's tasty. It's the type of food that you could find yourself craving after a bout of the munchies or drunchies. It's fresh and halal, and undeniably satisfying.

So no, I won't be zalim. I'll eat Zalim!