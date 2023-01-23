New York City, NY

I Went To A Chinese New Year Tea Ceremony. Here's What I Learned...

Ossiana Tepfenhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVt0m_0kNbWsHv00
Happy New YearPhoto by-Photo by RODNAE Productions/Pexels

If you are in New Jersey or New York, you probably already know it's Chinese New Year. It's the year of the Rabbit, more specifically. Asian families throughout the tri-state are celebrating, and if you want, we can celebrate along with them too!

This is a great time to learn about other cultures, appreciate their beliefs, and also party hard. Knowing that, I decided to go to a free Chinese New Year tea ceremony that was held at a Bergen county library. This was part of a free tea workshop hosted by Screentea, and they are currently holding others if you want to attend.

So, as a newbie to lunar new year celebrations, I decided to sit down and take in as much information as possible. Here's what I personally found the most interesting.

1. The term "Chinese New Year" is both incorrect and correct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ph0Uf_0kNbWsHv00
Photo byRidwan MeahonUnsplash

China absolutely throws down when it comes to the lunar new year and is the country most famous for celebrating it. However, it's not the only one. Hong Kong, Korea, and many other East Asian countries also celebrate it.

They may call it "lunar new year" or "spring festival" depending on their culture. So, feel free to wish all your East Asian friends a happy new year or festival.

2. You can say "Happy New Year" tons of different ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGU5a_0kNbWsHv00
Chinese new year lanterns often come with a riddle at the bottom of them. They're flown on the last day.Photo byThomas DespeyrouxonUnsplash

I practiced it a couple times. Xie nian hao! (It sounds like "shyeeeh nyan how" when I say it, but I'm not sure I got the pronunciation right.)

3. Oranges represent wealth in the new year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rvzf_0kNbWsHv00
Eat some oranges!Photo byYuwei ShawonUnsplash

Most people are aware of the red envelopes that are given with money as part of the celebration. What you may not be aware of is that you can also gift fruit. If you ever got orange slices during this time of year, it's because your friends have wished you a happy new year filled with wealth.

Not a fan of oranges? You can also eat candied carrots, small orange candies, or even sweets to help usher in wealth.

4. I learned why there's no "Year of the Cat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdlCJ_0kNbWsHv00
This guy hates rats.Photo byMichael SumonUnsplash

As a cat lover, I always wondered why there was no Year of the Cat. We were told that there are multiple legends related to this. One legend says that there was a race to find out which animals would be the 12 animals of the zodiac.

The cat asked the rat when the race was, but the rat lied. The cat got left out of the race and only found out after. Furious, cats everywhere became enemies with rats. And that's why there's a Year of the Rat, but not a Year of the Cat.

5. Fujian Province is where white tea originated from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhVTi_0kNbWsHv00
I got to try these two!Photo byauthor

Yunnan Province is often credited with being the birthplace of black tea. Both provinces are amazing and famous tea-producing provinces. Trying tea from either province will change your opinion on tea. Personally, I used to hate black tea until I tried Golden Needles.

6. (Literally) every dog has his day during Chinese New Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039SGG_0kNbWsHv00
Give him pets and a snack, thank you.Photo byMarliese StreeflandonUnsplash
One of the days in the weeks-long Chinese New Year celebration is the birthday of all dogs. Like, all dogs everywhere. It's their birthday. To celebrate, make sure that you give the pups in your life extra love...maybe a treat or two, too.

This might be the cutest thing ever.

7. Wear extra red if your birth year is the Rabbit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrqOf_0kNbWsHv00
Get red clothing, like yesterday.Photo byJoshua FernandezonUnsplash

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you're celebrating a New Year of your zodiac, it's supposed to be a tough year. Red is the color of good luck and will help mitigate the bad luck. Above all, avoid wearing white or black. Those are funerary colors!

8. Partying can take up to 16 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVc2v_0kNbWsHv00
Photo byTong SuonUnsplash

February 1st is when the New Year ends, so if you want to make sure you get in on the fun, do it now. There are events all throughout the state, including a party at Garden State Plaza Mall on the 28th. Each day has a specific theme, including ones dedicated to honoring parents and in-laws.

With that said, there are celebrations almost every day in the tri-state. Now would be a wonderful time to celebrate AAPI businesses, learn about different cultures, and have fun. Happy Year of the Rabbit! It's the Year of Hope!

