Waterside Restaurant Is A Vaporwave Dream Come True

Ossiana Tepfenhart

You know, I love having some waterfront dining. As a person who grew up at the Jersey Shore, there is something incredibly homey and relaxing about the ability to gaze upon the waters and enjoy a nice dinner. It reminds me of times spent with my family.

When I moved to Bergen County, I immediately fell in love with the Edgewater-Weehawken-Jersey City area. This place is a veritable wonderland of great restaurants, and yes, waterfront dining. Most of the time, you can peep new restaurants by going up and down River Road.

Believe it or not, Waterside Restaurant was more of a happenstance discovery of mine. Let's talk about it.

A Discreet Location Right On The Water

Waterside Restaurant is right on the water, but it's not exactly right off River Road. It's cloistered away in a corner near several other tall buildings. This gives it a very private vibe that makes you feel like you need to be "in the know" to find it.

I went during the afternoon, and the views of the Hudson were visible throughout the restaurant. Oh, and they were stunning. I couldn't imagine how pretty the views are when night falls.

Gorgeous Interiors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFyYD_0kNZpCTS00
Waterside's interiorPhoto byauthor

Do you know what vaporwave aesthetic is? It's kind of a blend between 80s and 2000s aesthetics, mostly done in pastels with lots of neon lighting. A lot of the architecture here tends to remind me of this look, except done up in a more adult, sophisticated way.

In a word, the interior is absolutely beautiful and almost surreal at times. During the day, there's definitely a vaporwave vibe. At nighttime, I've been told that it turns into a massive nightclub with a more oceanic spin.

Amazing Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgtKn_0kNZpCTS00
author's mealPhoto byMe

So, I'll be the first to say that I was thrown for a loop with the menu. The menu, for some reason, took me by surprise. There is a lot of American-style food alongside a major pasta menu. Most of it is seafood, and frankly, I'll always be okay with that.

The menu seemed basic enough, so I wasn't expecting much. Shocker: this restaurant blew me away. The food, particularly the pasta, was phenomenal. Every little bite had so much flavor and so much complexity, it floored me. I haven't even seen Italian restaurants make pasta this good!

The seafood was surprisingly plentiful and packed with umami, meaty flavor. Mea culpa. I underestimated the mavericks in the kitchen.

Great drinks and good parties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pYdM_0kNZpCTS00
Key lime? Oh my yes!Photo byauthor

I was a huge fan of the creamy tartness that was their key lime martini. They also make a mean Shirly Temple. Of course, that's to be expected. Waterside apparently is a major nightlife hotspot and event venue.

Drinks are the backbone of nightlife. If you're not getting customers lit, then you probably aren't doing right by them. Judging by their social media, they definitely know how to throw a party.

My verdict

If you are looking for a quiet place to talk with a date, come here during lunchhours. It was wonderful. If you want to party it up, make a reservation or hit this venue during their nightlife events. The food was great. You will not regret going here, no matter what mood you're in.

# restaurant review# lifestyle# nightlife# new jersey# cocktails

Comments / 2

