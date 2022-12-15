Two Cute Tuxedo Cats Need A Home In New Jersey

Photo by Animal Lifesavers

Once in a while, you get lucky enough to spot a pair of kittens who are so cute, your heart just wants to stop beating looking at them. Such is the case with Turtledove and Paddleduck, a pair of adorable tuxedo kittens who are currently looking for a home.

Turtledove and Paddleduck are two sweet kitties that were turned into Animal Lifesavers, a Bergen County-based animal rescue group. They're 7 months old as of December 1, and they're looking for a happy, loving home.

Photo by Animal Life Savers

Both Turtledove and Paddleduck are being held with foster families right now. Their foster families note that they are both cute, playful, affectionate, and sweet. They're great with kids, other cats, and dogs, too! If you're looking for family cats, these are the babies for you.

They are not pair bonded, so if you want to adopt one, go for it. Of course, neither Turtledove nor Paddleduck will argue if you decide to take them both home. If you're in the New Jersey area, you could be the family they are looking for!

Both Paddleduck and Turtledove are ready to go home with you. If you want to adopt them, go to Petfinder and check out the many loving cats at Animal Lifesavers. Every pet comes spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped via HomeAgain. They can come home with you for as little as $150.

Not ready to adopt? That's okay. You can still help Turtledove and Paddleduck (along with all the other cats in need) by donating to Animal Lifesavers or offering to foster them. They could use your help, so this Christmas, give the gift of animal welfare.