Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!

Photo by Instagram/djpapasmrf74

Did you ever have a friend that everyone could rely on? Perhaps it was a friend who was known for her warm, energetic personality. That woman, for many people in the New York area, is Nicole Brown. And as of December 1, 2022, she has not been heard from by any of her close friends or relatives.

Nicole Brown worked as a highly respected traveling nurse in the region. Her caring helped save countless lives and bettered the world for so many people who knew her. Now, she needs our help. She needs us to find her and hopefully reunite her with her family.

The last time that she was seen, she was in the Monroe, New York area. She currently resides in Blooming Grove, where she was last seen. If you have seen her, or have seen her in her white VW Jetta, please contact Hope Alive, her dedicated missing persons organization, at 845-866-0442.

Phone lines are on 24/7, and you can submit your tips anonymously. As of right now, police have started multiple searches in the area where she was last seen. However, we still could use your help. Any tips, observations, or even information on Nicole's whereabouts or habits can help. Call now!

Friends know her as a 45-year-old woman who stands at 5'1. She weighs approximately 165 pounds, has red-auburn hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both her wrists. She also has full wings on her back. People are worried sick for her. Please help if you see her!

Author's Edit 12/8/22: It is with a heavy heart that I say that she has been found, but she is no longer with us. Please offer prayers to the family, as they desperately need them.