Op-Ed: Could New Jersey Become The Next Red State?

Ossiana Tepfenhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWZ8D_0jYlzuUI00
Photo bySora Shimaziki/Pexels

Ask most people from out of state, and they'll say, "You live in New Jersey. It's a solid blue state. What most people don't know is that there are a lot of different parts of New Jersey that aren't as Democratic as one would think. In fact, in certain parts, you'd swear it was a red state.

Out-of-staters often think that most of New Jersey has the same political inclinations as New York City, and this is only true to a point. In Bergen, Hudson, and Essex counties, you'll have a hard time finding a city that doesn't lean blue.

However, even here, you can still see Trump 2024 flags running on trucks in most neighborhoods. New Jersey is not as blue as it seems.

New Jersey has a lot of solid red counties, despite what many assume.

The numbers say it all. Per this article in NJ.com, these counties have a large majority of registered Republican voters:

  • Cape May
  • Hunterdon
  • Monmouth *This is actually fairly closely even, with approximately 141,000 to 151,000 Dem to GOP splits.
  • Morris
  • Ocean
  • Sussex
  • Warren

Looking at the numbers, our state is more purple than red. Approximately half the state is already under a GOP representative or senator.

While Democrats have a current advantage, it's uncertain whether they'll keep it. Here's why.

I'm not going to go into the way that gerrymandering has harmed other states' chance at getting Democratic leadership, even when the Dem party has the majority of the votes. By now, we're all well-aware of the "voting irregularities" that have occurred in other states.

What I don't think Democrats realize is how much of an advantage the GOP has in terms of messaging and unity. The Democratic party is fairly splintered, often bickering amongst each other about what to do, when to do it, and if they should concede to get work done with the Republicans in Congress.

After years and years of voting blue, many people are sick and tired of seeing bickering over a singular message. It's frustrating when you're voting for one particular set of values, only to get (maybe) half of what you asked for.

Republicans, whether we like it or not, are very straightforward about their platform. You know what you are voting for when a Republican takes office and you know that they will work together in lockstep. That's a major perk for people who vote straight red.

Basically, a lot of people who vote Democrat in New Jersey are demoralized. They feel like their party is not doing enough to earn their vote. Their party doesn't have a strong stance on anything, or rather, they have varying grades of stances on topics. This can be enough to discourage voters.

So, what does this mean?

It depends on who you ask. If you're a fan of Democrat policies, it means you shouldn't take the status quo for granted. Things can change in an instant, and it's important to voice your need for a more unified party. If you're a Republican, it also means you're not as alone as you think.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# GOP# news# political commentary# politics# Democrats

Comments / 5

Published by

I write about dating, culture, food, finance, and how you can survive in a world where being yourself (or a hedonist) is frowned upon.

Englewood, NJ
666 followers

More from Ossiana Tepfenhart

Bergen County, NJ

I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey

Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.

Read full story
10 comments
Blooming Grove, NY

Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!

Did you ever have a friend that everyone could rely on? Perhaps it was a friend who was known for her warm, energetic personality. That woman, for many people in the New York area, is Nicole Brown. And as of December 1, 2022, she has not been heard from by any of her close friends or relatives.

Read full story
13 comments
Newark, NJ

Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today

About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.

Read full story
1 comments

You Don't Have To Be Alone: 5 Solid Ways To Beat Holiday Loneliness This Year

December can be a very rough time for many of us in New Jersey, primarily because holiday seasons tend to be very isolating. If you're not near family and have few friends, this can easily become the most depressing part of the year.

Read full story

So, When Will Lab-Grown Meat Hit New Jersey?

So, recently, the FDA announced that they have approved lab-grown meat for the first time in history. It's now safe for human consumption, and that's a landmark. "Clean meat," as it's starting to become known, was never derived from a living animal. It is literally totally made from lab-grown cell cultures, making it the first truly cruelty-free meat on the planet.

Read full story

Op-Ed: The MetLife Stadium Kids' Game Is Exactly What's Wrong With American Sports

Photo by(Football wife/Pexels) Boy, did my Twitter light up recently. MetLife Stadium is in the news again. This time, it's not because of a major music item or some new construction news. Heck, it's not even about professional football, either. Nope.

Read full story
4 comments
Princeton, NJ

If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept Secret

As someone who likes a wide range of music, I often find myself having a hard time with actually being able to get records. Record stores are few and far between these days. Even when there are records available for sale, they tend to be the ones that are fairly new or incredibly mainstream.

Read full story
4 comments

Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?

Read full story
16 comments

A OB-GYN Shortage Is About To Hit NJ. Here's What Women Need To Know

New Jersey has a doctor problem, but not in the way that you would think. In recent years, the Garden State has been losing gynecologists in droves. In an article by NJ.com, it's become clear that OB-GYNs have been choosing to leave New Jersey once their residencies in state colleges have wrapped up.

Read full story
Sea Bright, NJ

The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey Shore

When people think of dining at the Jersey Shore, they tend to assume that the restaurants in question are only good during the summer. You know---the feeling of traditional "shore food" like pizza, tacos, or perhaps a tiki bar experience. But, when the fall hits, tourism goes away, and most people ignore the shore unless they live there.

Read full story

Hulu's Working On A Series About A Fraternity Pledge's Death At Penn State

The past couple of months haven't been kind to Greek life as a whole, especially when it comes to the reputation these organizations have regarding safety. Recently, Cornell announced that the university was suspending all Greek parties after reports of drugged drinks and assaults came to light.

Read full story
Middle Township, NJ

Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign Signs

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Patch.com. New Jersey may be one of the most racially-diverse states in the Union, but that doesn't mean that racism is dead here. Proof of that came fairly recently after a Middle Township woman was caught hanging stuffed animals from nooses near a black political candidate's sign.

Read full story
195 comments

Viral Illnesses Are Skyrocketing Among New Jersey's Schoolchildren

(Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels) Has your child been feeling under the weather as of late? You're not alone. This is not a typical flu season, nor is it only a season where COVID-19 spiked. According to local New Jersey hospitals and healthcare professionals, New Jersey is seeing a massive wave of viral illnesses.

Read full story
7 comments
Bergen County, NJ

Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County

If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)

Read full story
3 comments

Free Turkey, $30 Meals for 10, And More: Save Money On Thanksgiving With These Grocery Store Steals

(Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels) Thanksgiving is coming soon, and that means it's time to cook up one of the biggest dinners of the year. Unfortunately, inflation is at a fever pitch and many families throughout New Jersey are starting to feel the squeeze. What's a family to do?

Read full story

New Jersey's Market Is Cooling Down Fast. Here's Where People Are Seeing The Biggest Hits

(Rodnae Productions/Pexels) If you were hoping to sell a home in the near future, the Fed rates might have hurt you more than you think. In a (somewhat) shocking turn of events, the seemingly perennially-hot real estate market that is New Jersey is starting to cool down.

Read full story
4 comments
Eugene, OR

Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)

In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.

Read full story
8 comments
Montclair, NJ

Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie Heaven

(Valeria Boltneva/Pexels) Did you know that people are going meatless more often than ever before? It's true, veganism is hotter than ever before. Between 2014 and 2018, veganism grew by 600 percent in the United States. Needless to say, most of us have at least one friend who prefers to stick to a plant-based diet.

Read full story
Bergen County, NJ

Taste The Fall Harvest With These Seasonal Restaurant Menus In Bergen County

LT Bar + Grill(Ossiana Tepfenhart/self) Do you love the idea of tasting seasons? I do too, and the Garden State is a wonderful place to be for it. Why? Because our state's palate goes beyond the standard PSL and dives right into seasonal menus with a farm-to-table twist.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy