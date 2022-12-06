Op-Ed: Could New Jersey Become The Next Red State?

Photo by Sora Shimaziki/Pexels

Ask most people from out of state, and they'll say, "You live in New Jersey. It's a solid blue state. What most people don't know is that there are a lot of different parts of New Jersey that aren't as Democratic as one would think. In fact, in certain parts, you'd swear it was a red state.

Out-of-staters often think that most of New Jersey has the same political inclinations as New York City, and this is only true to a point. In Bergen, Hudson, and Essex counties, you'll have a hard time finding a city that doesn't lean blue.

However, even here, you can still see Trump 2024 flags running on trucks in most neighborhoods. New Jersey is not as blue as it seems.

New Jersey has a lot of solid red counties, despite what many assume.

The numbers say it all. Per this article in NJ.com, these counties have a large majority of registered Republican voters:

Cape May

Hunterdon

Monmouth *This is actually fairly closely even, with approximately 141,000 to 151,000 Dem to GOP splits.

Morris

Ocean

Sussex

Warren

Looking at the numbers, our state is more purple than red. Approximately half the state is already under a GOP representative or senator.

While Democrats have a current advantage, it's uncertain whether they'll keep it. Here's why.

I'm not going to go into the way that gerrymandering has harmed other states' chance at getting Democratic leadership, even when the Dem party has the majority of the votes. By now, we're all well-aware of the "voting irregularities" that have occurred in other states.

What I don't think Democrats realize is how much of an advantage the GOP has in terms of messaging and unity. The Democratic party is fairly splintered, often bickering amongst each other about what to do, when to do it, and if they should concede to get work done with the Republicans in Congress.

After years and years of voting blue, many people are sick and tired of seeing bickering over a singular message. It's frustrating when you're voting for one particular set of values, only to get (maybe) half of what you asked for.

Republicans, whether we like it or not, are very straightforward about their platform. You know what you are voting for when a Republican takes office and you know that they will work together in lockstep. That's a major perk for people who vote straight red.

Basically, a lot of people who vote Democrat in New Jersey are demoralized. They feel like their party is not doing enough to earn their vote. Their party doesn't have a strong stance on anything, or rather, they have varying grades of stances on topics. This can be enough to discourage voters.

So, what does this mean?

It depends on who you ask. If you're a fan of Democrat policies, it means you shouldn't take the status quo for granted. Things can change in an instant, and it's important to voice your need for a more unified party. If you're a Republican, it also means you're not as alone as you think.