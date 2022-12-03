Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today

Photo by Vitaly Kushnir/Pexels

About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.

The dials were painted with a solution named "Undark," with its primary ingredient being radium. Today, we now know that radium is deadly. Back then, it wasn't that well-known. Many upper-echelon scientists, including fans of the Curies, knew.

In mainstream media, this wasn't the case. Radium was actually considered to be a cure-all for everything from cancer to balding. Working with radium was glamorous, and United States Radium Corp. was the hottest place to work in New Jersey.

That was, until women started to die.

Kate Moore is the author behind 'The Radium Girls," one of the most in-depth books to ever cover the topic of the tragedy of The Doomed Women of the radium industry. Going from handsomely paid in-demand artist to women who died horrible deaths, their stories are both jarring and terrifying.

And yet, it's an uplifting tale about how they stood up to the corporation and people who murdered them. Many of the rights we have now are thanks to the work those women put in to save others from their fates. If you love a good book that's morbid, scary, and uplifting, check it out.

The Story Was Shocking, But Then I Thought About The Setting Of The Story

The scandal that shut down America's booming radium industry primarily happened in New Jersey, though there were also similar factories throughout the country. Even so, Moore's book made a point of showing that Orange, New Jersey, was the epicenter of the disaster.

I don't live too far from that, and I used to live (erm, squat) in Newark when I was younger. During that time, I used to hear rumors from older people at the local restaurants about what life was like "back in the day."

One of those rumors was the Orange used to glow at night.

The more I read about the girls, how radium affects people, and how the women literally glowed in the dark when they died, the more I thought about those rumors. Radium has a half-life of 1600 years, a fact stated in the book itself.

The factory where the women worked was torn down. Out near Ottawa, where US Radium's competitor worked, their factory was torn down. The radioactive rubble was used as a landfill, the region was declared a Superfund Site, and cancer clusters started to appear in the local vicinity. It's still a hazard today. (Source)

What Happened To The Orange Factory Area?

While we know what happened to the Ottawa factory, but what about Newark? According to the EPA, a 120-acre region around the Orange US Radium Corp site was designated a Superfund site. Much of the area was cleaned from 1989 to 2004, when work was completed.

Since 2009, the EPA no longer sees Orange as a threat to human health and the site has since been dropped from the Superfund site list. But, is it *really* safe? There are several areas in the region that are alleged cancer clusters, including Colonia.

Hudson County also has a high rate of cancer as a whole, and it's far higher than the national average. Who's to say that the radium of yore didn't contribute to that high cancer rate? To be fair, New Jersey as a whole is a cancer-heavy state. (Source)

Per this Patch article, two of the Oranges have a moderate risk of radon---the byproduct of radium. Newark, oddly enough, is low risk. Even so, a moderate risk makes one wonder whether it's due to the radium disaster.

If you choose to get a home in Orange, make sure to check for radon. Heck, check for radon regardless of where you move. It's better to be safe than sorry.