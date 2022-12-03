You Don't Have To Be Alone: 5 Solid Ways To Beat Holiday Loneliness This Year

Photo by Brett Sayles/Pexels

December can be a very rough time for many of us in New Jersey, primarily because holiday seasons tend to be very isolating. If you're not near family and have few friends, this can easily become the most depressing part of the year.

Thankfully, it does not have to be.

Tis' the season to be jolly. It's also the season to feel connected with your community. These solutions can help you bond with others...and maybe even start your own holiday crew.

1. Volunteer at a local retirement home, animal shelter, or church.

The easiest way to find new people to talk to is to volunteer. Tons of venues are currently looking for people who want to help care for those in need. You can be that person, and yes, you can meet lifelong friends through working for a higher cause.

Jerseycares.org has a huge list of venues that are looking for volunteers. At the very least, you can help someone else have a better day ahead.

2. Go out to a community event.

Many towns, including Morris Plains, are doing community-wide holiday events. Many of these may have a more religious bent (for example, having tree lightings) but something is better than nothing. You never know who you may run into here.

PS - Many nightclubs throw their own holiday celebrations. This is a good choice for people who like to dance, sing, and drink their nights away.

3. Post something on Facebook asking if anyone wants to have you over.

Sometimes, people don't actually know if you're alone or struggling. If they knew, they may be willing to extend an invitation over to you. This is a season where it's okay to ask others to include you if you're alone and new to town.

It's okay to ask for help if you need it. If you have a solid online following, you will be able to find at least one person who will extend an invite over to you.

4. Create your own friends-only Christmas party.

If you know a lot of people who are stuck alone at home, you can be the hero that everyone wants. Hosting your own party can help you make the holidays a little more cheerful than you'd expect them to be.

Facebook groups can be a good way to find people who you want to click up with for this purpose, especially if you already know them in-person.

5. Consider getting a pet.

Hey, you never need to worry about a pet not wanting to be around you. They'll love you tons as long as you're good to them. And, many pets really need a home. You could be the home they need and they could give you the companionship you crave.