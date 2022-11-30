So, When Will Lab-Grown Meat Hit New Jersey?

Photo by Lukas/Pexels

So, recently, the FDA announced that they have approved lab-grown meat for the first time in history. It's now safe for human consumption, and that's a landmark. "Clean meat," as it's starting to become known, was never derived from a living animal. It is literally totally made from lab-grown cell cultures, making it the first truly cruelty-free meat on the planet.

The benefits of lab-grown meat go way beyond an ethical dilemma of feeling bad for cows and chickens. Lab-grown meat takes way less resources to cultivate than traditional animal meat, and do not require the time it takes to raise animals.

This could mean serious good news for foods that are at risk of overfishing, such as tuna and crabmeat. Even when it comes to matters like beef and chicken, being able to replicate their cells without farming them can quickly become a greener option.

Who are the players?

So far, California-based Upside Foods is at the forefront of introducing lab-cultivated meat to the masses. Their investors have been wowed by their products' quality, though they still have yet to create something that is available for mass consumption.

All we do know is that Sir Richard Branson has already tried their meat...and it's won his seal of approval.

The company has already raised over $400 million to their cause. However, it's going to be a while before they are able to get lab-grown meat to market. The company notes that they still have to get full FDA approval and USDA approval before it can be legally sold stateside.

How long this will take is up in the air, but they are promising that they are working to make it happen as fast as possible. The overall process can take anywhere between 7 to 15 years for medical devices and drugs. For food, the process varies wildly.

Priority reviews can take as little as 6 to 10 months. However, it's uncertain whether Upside Foods has the ability to prioritize their work.

A Close Cousin Would Be The Impossible Burger

Perhaps the closest cousin to the lab-grown meat movement would be the vegan burgers known as Impossible Burgers. One might guess that we might be able to get some insight into the approval process by looking at that company's timeline.

A quick search revealed that the Impossible Burger was actually sold in stores prior to FDA approval, and that their first bid to secure FDA approval actually failed in 2017. Yet, here we are in 2022 eating them like they're going out of style.

Despite having a lengthy court battle regarding FDA approval of the Impossible Burger's "heme" blood, it was approved in 2021. The big issue here is that the ingredients used to make the burger were already deemed safe, so it was already considered to be safe to eat by the FDA. Or rather, it was revealed to be not unsafe to eat.

Assuming that the FDA sees chicken cells as already edible, then we could see lab-grown meat in America within a couple of years. However, we don't know how the FDA will see these cuts of meat. It's so unprecedented, it may actually require a court battle just to settle the argument on how to handle the process.

Therefore, we don't really know. It could be as little as two years, or as long as 20. We don't know, but this is definitely a trend we can sink our teeth into. So, tell me. Would you eat lab-grown meat?