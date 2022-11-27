If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept Secret

Photo by Brett Sayles/Pexels

As someone who likes a wide range of music, I often find myself having a hard time with actually being able to get records. Record stores are few and far between these days. Even when there are records available for sale, they tend to be the ones that are fairly new or incredibly mainstream.

That's okay for some, but for people who want to have a wider range of sound, that's not cool. There's something about hearing the tap of vinyl that just makes things so much better. Finding vintage vinyl is also (kind of) a bragging right among people.

Enter Princeton Record Exchange.

Among audiophiles, there's a place in New Jersey that's become a veritable Mecca for music lovers: Princeton Record Exchange, or "Prex," as it's lovingly called by people I know. Prex is a bastion of a time long ago, when record collections were the norm.

Unsurprisingly, it's become a place where you can network with anyone from DJs to audiophiles to Princeton music students. You can find almost any type of music there in solid form. I still remember when I found a VNV Nation CD that had been nigh-impossible to grab online there.

This is one of the very few stores that truly eat, sleeps, and breathes all things vintage. There are LPs, vinyl, CDs, and even cassette tapes there. Unsurprisingly, this has become a go-to for all things that involve "deep cuts."

Audiophiles, if you haven't gone here yet, you need to.

Oh, and bring more money than you think you need. Once you get there, the temptation to buy all the things is going to get very powerful and those sale prices don't help the urge to splurge.