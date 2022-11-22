Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes

Delicious Native Cooking Photo by Author

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?

This got me thinking. Surely, now would be a good enough time to learn more about the biggest culture our mainstream world ignores, right? Of course. It's Native American Heritage Month! The question I had was, how on earth am I going to try this food?

Good news: there are tons of cookbooks featuring Native American fare online!

Author showing Sioux Chef's Kitchen Photo by Author

And yes, they are written by Native American chefs, often with the specific purpose of helping share and preserve their culinary culture. Two of the most popular ones are The Sioux Chef by Sean Sherman and The Native Kitchen by Bitsoie and Fraioli.

I actually took the time to buy both books and give them a try. But, you don't need to buy a book to give this ethnic cuisine a try. There are Native American cooking shows on YouTube too.

Here's what I learned about Native American flavors...