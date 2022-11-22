Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Delicious Native CookingPhoto byAuthor

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?

This got me thinking. Surely, now would be a good enough time to learn more about the biggest culture our mainstream world ignores, right? Of course. It's Native American Heritage Month! The question I had was, how on earth am I going to try this food?

Good news: there are tons of cookbooks featuring Native American fare online!

Author showing Sioux Chef's KitchenPhoto byAuthor

And yes, they are written by Native American chefs, often with the specific purpose of helping share and preserve their culinary culture. Two of the most popular ones are The Sioux Chef by Sean Sherman and The Native Kitchen by Bitsoie and Fraioli.

I actually took the time to buy both books and give them a try. But, you don't need to buy a book to give this ethnic cuisine a try. There are Native American cooking shows on YouTube too.

Here's what I learned about Native American flavors...

  • There are literally hundreds of different subcategories of Native dishes, many of which are specific to certain tribes. Reading The Native Kitchen really put things in perspective for me. There's no singular "flavor profile" of Native food. Tribes in the Southwest often have foods that are heavily reminiscent of Tex-Mex, while others felt more like classic seafood fare.
  • Corn is "the unifier" among Native American foods. This is a theme that keeps coming up. Corn/maize was and still is incredibly important in Native cuisine. It's actually fascinating to read up on it.
  • America has a lot of wild spices and vegetables most mainstream Americans have no idea about. Did you know that you can use acorn powder like flour? What about using juniper berries or cedar twigs? Sumac was frequently mentioned too, and that's not something you typically hear about.
  • We could really use to celebrate the OG citizens of the Americas. And maybe it's time we learn from them, too. Just saying.

