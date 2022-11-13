Hulu's Working On A Series About A Fraternity Pledge's Death At Penn State

The past couple of months haven't been kind to Greek life as a whole, especially when it comes to the reputation these organizations have regarding safety. Recently, Cornell announced that the university was suspending all Greek parties after reports of drugged drinks and assaults came to light.

And now, Hulu is going to be covering a similarly reputation-damaging tale from the world of frat life horrors. According to the latest sources, an upcoming Hulu series is being planned around the hazing death of Tim Piazza, a Penn State student originally hailing from New Jersey.

Piazza died after falling down the stairs of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. At the time of his fall, he had drank heavily as a part of the hazing ritual. The fraternity brothers waited for 12 hours before calling for help, primarily out of fear of getting negative attention to the house.

The incident was not without brothers trying to do the right thing. Kordel Davis, for example, desperately tried to convince his fellow fraternity brothers to call 911. Davis was pushed against a wall and told to back down, which he did.

By the time the police were called, Tim Piazza was beyond any means of help.

But why follow Piazza's death?

It's no secret that hazing deaths happen in many schools, and that it remains a pervasive problem despite official crackdowns on hazing. Dozens of young men and young women have died as a result of a hazing ritual gone horribly wrong.

However, no other hazing death resulted in a state's District Attorney filing over 1,000 criminal charges against 18 fraternity members. This makes it one of the largest criminal indictments against a fraternity in US history.

Despite all this, many people still haven't really heard this true crime story. Needless to say, this could bring a much-needed discourse into the public eye.