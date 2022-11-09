Free Turkey, $30 Meals for 10, And More: Save Money On Thanksgiving With These Grocery Store Steals

Thanksgiving is coming soon, and that means it's time to cook up one of the biggest dinners of the year. Unfortunately, inflation is at a fever pitch and many families throughout New Jersey are starting to feel the squeeze. What's a family to do?

While it may be tempting to skip Turkey Day or downsize, you might not have to do that. Several major store chains in New Jersey are making it easier to afford Thanksgiving. Check out where to shop with these tips below.

Wal-Mart

In a surprising turn of events, Wal-Mart, one of the largest retailers in America, is doing us all a solid. The mega-retailer announced that they have made "significant investments" to help Americans get a Thanksgiving meal at last year's prices.

How are they doing it? By selling pre-inflation Thanksgiving and holiday meal baskets. The baskets come with basics that you need in order to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including mac n' cheese and pumpkin pie. Oh, and turkeys are also being sold at a discount.

I'll let Wal-Mart explain it:

"We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here."

Aldi's

European discount food store Aldi's is also pitching in to make the holidays a little more affordable. They are currently outdoing Wal-Mart by offering traditional holiday foods at prices that have been rolled back to pre-pandemic prices.

Per an article that was published on NJ.com, the rollbacks will be around until November 29.

Lidl

Lidl, Aldi's sister company, also has its own festive treats for shoppers. They are offering Lidl holiday food grocery lists for $30. The grocery list feeds up to 10 people and is based on the foods used by the federal government to create a Thanksgiving meal.

Shockingly, the turkey is included in this list. While the items aren't nicely bundled in a basket, shoppers probably won't mind the fact that they will have to buy each item individually. It's $30, in an age when that usually won't cover five days' of food. If that isn't a bargain, we don't know what is!

Foodtown

While Foodtown isn't rolling back all of its prices, this Jersey grocery chain favorite decided to continue its tradition of offering free turkeys. In order to snag a free bird, you will need to spend $400 using your Price Plus card membership.

The free turkey has to be under 21 pounds and may also need to meet other specifications. If you are not a turkey person, don't panic. They also are offering this deal for free hams and free plant-based offerings like Tofurky. That's a good holiday deal!

