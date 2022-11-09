Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)

(Steve Johnson/Pexels)

In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.

Just ask the homeless woman who was allegedly assaulted by the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in Eugene Oregon. Recently, a alleged video was leaked showing the owner of the store pouring icy water on an already-cold homeless woman. Callously still, he blames the homeless woman for his actions.

The video quickly went viral on Reddit and then took to Twitter. Owner Dean Weaver has a lot to answer for, including questions like, "Do you think it's okay to assault people who are just trying to survive?" and "What if this happened to you when you were at your lowest?"

Per KEZI, internet users have already reported the crime to Eugene's police department. EPD replied:

"This was reported to have occurred in Eugene, however, this has not been confirmed as the location and the woman in the video has not been identified at this time. EPD is following up to investigate the circumstances and hopefully determine the woman's identity."

The store has since posted a reply on the Dizzy Donuts Instagram, once again offering a quasi-apology while blaming the woman for the incident. As many users noted, this woman could have died of hypothermia in the cold temperatures Eugene has during this time of year.

This is the alleged social media account held by Dizzy Deans, though it's not been verified. Since this is the internet, it's important to remember that this could be a fake account. With that said, it is an account linked to the scandal.

So, uh, that whole "two wrongs don't make a right" lesson we learn in preschool didn't register, did it? What seems to be drawing ire the most from others is the way that the owners seem proud of what they did.

Or, maybe it could be the alleged leaked conversation between a commenter and the business featuring the company's representative using a racial slur. It doesn't take a PR rep to recognize that this is a bad look for any business. Either way, bigotry is clearly an issue here.

Contrary to popular belief, homeless people don't have a place to vanish to. Otherwise, they wouldn't be homeless. They can't help but trespass somewhere. What this person did was punish a woman for being down on her luck and existing.

Do better, Dizzy Dean's Donuts. Remember, that could be you or your kids someday.

EDIT: Many people are wrongfully attacking Bizzy Jean's Donuts. Don't do this, they are innocent and have posted a statement online.

Additional Edit: Comments are closed due to lack of civility on this post.

Final Edit: According to the owner, the video was showing him pouring water on a fire that the woman started outside of his donut shop. He notes that this woman has set fires near his shop before and that the video did not show the fire very well.

He notes, "You haven't heard of any of the other times, the reason being is that this one went viral because an ex-employee took the video and downloaded it so that he could post it," then adds that the ex-employee likely was trying to get revenge.

If this is the case, then the ex-employee has a lot to answer for. Even so, this doesn't explain why the woman says that he "spilled water all over me" in the video, nor does it explain why he agrees to that, saying, "Yes!"

We await more details as they arrive.