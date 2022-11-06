Montclair, NJ

Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie Heaven

Ossiana Tepfenhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmH35_0iztYngW00
(Valeria Boltneva/Pexels)

Did you know that people are going meatless more often than ever before? It's true, veganism is hotter than ever before. Between 2014 and 2018, veganism grew by 600 percent in the United States. Needless to say, most of us have at least one friend who prefers to stick to a plant-based diet.

With plant-based diets more common than ever, restaurants are starting to cater to people who want to avoid eating animal products. Fast food now has Impossible(R) burgers, but that isn't quite vegan-friendly. The worry about cross-contamination is real.

That's why vegan restaurants are growing in popularity. In North Jersey, one small chain of restaurants is making a serious impact when it comes to the local vegan dining scene. That chain is Veggie Heaven.

A Quick Bit About Veggie Heaven

Veggie Heaven is a food purist's paradise. All the dishes here are vegan, non-GMO, and Kosher. The idea behind the restaurant is to create food that tastes as good as it feels. More importantly, it is food that is kind to people and animals alike.

The food on the menu is made of wheat protein, fresh vegetables, decadent sauces, and more. By the time it's served to patrons, Veggie Heaven's dishes are virtually indistinguishable from their meaty counterparts. Even the most carnivorous person will feel satisfied here.

Vegan Dishes From Around The World

If there is one thing that Veggie Heaven is amazing at, it's their menu. It's bigger than any other restaurant chain we've seen, and that includes the Cheesecake Factory's.

On the menu, you can find tons of Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Thai, and Malaysian dishes. At the same time, certain locations also feature Caribbean and Mexican options as well.

Bottom line? The menu is absolutely massive and will have something for everyone, no matter how much of a picky eater they may be. Though all of their dishes get rave reviews, their curries and dumplings really seem to grab center stage.

Customer favorites include their Kaeng Par curry, their General Tso's "chicken," and their mouthwatering Vegetable Lo Mein. Each platter has enough to share, but trust me, you'll want to binge on this stuff.

Give Them A Shot!

The cool thing about Veggie Heaven is that there are several locations you can choose from, including Montclair, Teaneck, and Denville. If you want vegan cuisine that'll knock your socks off, check them out.

# vegan# restaurants# food trends# asian cuisine# vegetarian

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about dating, culture, food, finance, and how you can survive in a world where being yourself (or a hedonist) is frowned upon.

Englewood, NJ
316 followers

