Horizon Is Changing Its Structure: What Does This Mean For Policy Holders?

Take a look at your wallet, then glance at your health insurance card. Does it say "Horizon Blue Cross, Blue Shield?" If you live in New Jersey, chances are high that it does. It's one of the most popular health insurance providers in the state.

And, if Horizon has it their way, they may end up becoming one of the state's most popular health care provider, too. (Talk about cutting out the middle guy, eh?) According to NJ.com, the Department of Banking and Insurance recently gave Horizon the approval to change their charter.

This comes in the wake of HBCBSNJ filing a petition to become a "nonprofit holding company" in the state. This reorganizes the structure of the insurance company as well as its healthcare provision portion simultaneously.

So, what does this all mean for the company?

The restructure potentially means that Horizon is going to start acting more like its for-profit competitors. This would allow the company to do things like buy a chain of doctors' offices, invest in new healthcare tech, and more as a part of its holdings.

The restructuring move wouldn't just let Horizon invest in actual doctors' offices, either. It would also help them shed some tax burden as a result of the non-profit holdings status. The move is highly anticipated, but it came at a cost to Horizon.

To do this, Horizon has agreed to pay $1.25 billion to the state of New Jersey over the course of 25 years. $600 million of that sum was already pledged to be paid by June 2022. This is done to help cushion the blow of lost tax revenue that will result from the structural change.

Currently, the insurance juggernaut has more than $2 billion in company reserve finances after the $600 million was paid off. So while this may sound like a huge amount to the average person, it's a drop in the bucket for BCBS.

What does this mean for consumers?

That's precisely what New Jersey's state government is trying to figure out prior to giving the full approval for the restructure. Per Horizon, this should mean:

Saving money for insurance policy holders through the use of investments

Being able to provide detailed information about what they're doing

Being able to innovate and create easier, faster healthcare solutions for everyone

Integrate their system for a more streamlined experience

Horizon says that helping people afford better care is at the heart of the issue. Obviously, this sounds like great news, though many people are skeptical. The healthcare industry as a whole is known for price-gouging, so it's understandable if people are leery of good intentions.

With that said, Horizon does have a good reputation for helping cover people who need it, not to mention offering great community outreach. The company currently has 3.6 million policyholders, with over a third of them being part of the federally-funded Medicare system.

The structure change is expected to go through as long as it is not illegal, doesn't go against the needs of the policyholders, and doesn't detract from the non-profit cause. By restructuring, Horizon also will ensure that they stay a non-profit dedicated to the betterment of New Jersey.

What could we see if Horizon restructures?

Currently, it depends on the results of the hearings. The deal could still fall through. If Horizon gets the go-ahead to restructure, they will have a lot more freedom to act as a major conglomerate. It's possible that your local healthcare provider or walk-in clinic would be a Horizon BCBS company.

Depending on the investments that Horizon makes, they may create their own in-house platform designed to access care faster. Or, their investments may make it easier for people to get into telehealth. No distinct plans have been announced so far.

However, no one except for Horizon's executives probably know what the overarching goals of the company will be. One can only speculate at this point, but it's clear that change is in the air.