Horizon Is Changing Its Structure: What Does This Mean For Policy Holders?

Ossiana Tepfenhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONDPy_0iNYRabX00
(Horizon BCBS/BusinessWire)

Take a look at your wallet, then glance at your health insurance card. Does it say "Horizon Blue Cross, Blue Shield?" If you live in New Jersey, chances are high that it does. It's one of the most popular health insurance providers in the state.

And, if Horizon has it their way, they may end up becoming one of the state's most popular health care provider, too. (Talk about cutting out the middle guy, eh?) According to NJ.com, the Department of Banking and Insurance recently gave Horizon the approval to change their charter.

This comes in the wake of HBCBSNJ filing a petition to become a "nonprofit holding company" in the state. This reorganizes the structure of the insurance company as well as its healthcare provision portion simultaneously.

So, what does this all mean for the company?

The restructure potentially means that Horizon is going to start acting more like its for-profit competitors. This would allow the company to do things like buy a chain of doctors' offices, invest in new healthcare tech, and more as a part of its holdings.

The restructuring move wouldn't just let Horizon invest in actual doctors' offices, either. It would also help them shed some tax burden as a result of the non-profit holdings status. The move is highly anticipated, but it came at a cost to Horizon.

To do this, Horizon has agreed to pay $1.25 billion to the state of New Jersey over the course of 25 years. $600 million of that sum was already pledged to be paid by June 2022. This is done to help cushion the blow of lost tax revenue that will result from the structural change.

Currently, the insurance juggernaut has more than $2 billion in company reserve finances after the $600 million was paid off. So while this may sound like a huge amount to the average person, it's a drop in the bucket for BCBS.

What does this mean for consumers?

That's precisely what New Jersey's state government is trying to figure out prior to giving the full approval for the restructure. Per Horizon, this should mean:

  • Saving money for insurance policy holders through the use of investments
  • Being able to provide detailed information about what they're doing
  • Being able to innovate and create easier, faster healthcare solutions for everyone
  • Integrate their system for a more streamlined experience

Horizon says that helping people afford better care is at the heart of the issue. Obviously, this sounds like great news, though many people are skeptical. The healthcare industry as a whole is known for price-gouging, so it's understandable if people are leery of good intentions.

With that said, Horizon does have a good reputation for helping cover people who need it, not to mention offering great community outreach. The company currently has 3.6 million policyholders, with over a third of them being part of the federally-funded Medicare system.

The structure change is expected to go through as long as it is not illegal, doesn't go against the needs of the policyholders, and doesn't detract from the non-profit cause. By restructuring, Horizon also will ensure that they stay a non-profit dedicated to the betterment of New Jersey.

What could we see if Horizon restructures?

Currently, it depends on the results of the hearings. The deal could still fall through. If Horizon gets the go-ahead to restructure, they will have a lot more freedom to act as a major conglomerate. It's possible that your local healthcare provider or walk-in clinic would be a Horizon BCBS company.

Depending on the investments that Horizon makes, they may create their own in-house platform designed to access care faster. Or, their investments may make it easier for people to get into telehealth. No distinct plans have been announced so far.

However, no one except for Horizon's executives probably know what the overarching goals of the company will be. One can only speculate at this point, but it's clear that change is in the air.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# healthcare# insurance# finance# business updates# health insurance

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about dating, culture, food, finance, and how you can survive in a world where being yourself (or a hedonist) is frowned upon.

Englewood, NJ
221 followers

More from Ossiana Tepfenhart

Do New Jersey Schools Have A Segregation Issue? A Lawsuit Suggests So...

In 1947, New Jersey formally illegalized segregation in schools. On paper, racial segregation is a thing of the past in the Garden State. However, real life seems to have other plans. It's now 2022...and we're still fighting to actually have schools show inclusion.

Read full story
11 comments
Paramus, NJ

The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness Clubs

If nothing else, New Jersey has a reputation for loving the gym...and it's well-earned. Ever since Jersey Shore started the GTL craze, people have been proud gymgoers in the Garden State. Lately, upscale gyms have been taking center stage in the world of workouts.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices

(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.

Read full story
64 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime Policy

Recently, police warned residents in Monmouth county to lock their cars. In recent weeks, police have sent out advisories to people in the county due to a massive spate of car thefts.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC

If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Branch, NJ

Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!

Recently, my mother went to a restaurant in Pier Village for al fresco dining. Dining outside was never an issue for her, especially during cooler months when she could enjoy the wonderful views of the ocean. This time around, her dining was disturbed when an unexpected dinner guest landed on her shoulder, causing her to scream bloody murder.

Read full story
9 comments

What Types Of Food Are Americans Ordering?

If nothing else, America is currently undergoing a restaurant boom. This is particularly true in places like New Jersey, where new ethnic foods are becoming increasingly popular every day. With all the different types of takeout that people enjoy these days, did you ever wonder which one is the most popular?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New York

vaccination for polio(CDC/Unsplash) On September 9, New York declared a State of Emergency after polio has been discovered in New York City's wastewater. The virus has already hospitalized one, and has been spotted in Nassau, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties. Most people in the city wonder what this means for locals, how it can affect them, and whether they should panic.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.

Read full story
25 comments

American Dream's Star-Studded Tightrope Walk Between Success And Default

Can American Dream stay alive?(Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels) It's hard to tell what New Jerseyans think about American Dream Mall. If you ask some, it seems like a location that was cursed from the beginning. It took over a decade for the mall to be built to completion, only for the pandemic to hit soon after. The mall's precarious finances are a thing of notoriety in the Garden State...and yet, people can't seem to stop going there.

Read full story
2 comments
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters

luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.

Read full story
3 comments
Newark, NJ

Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism

City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.

Read full story
6 comments

The Rise Of Sustainable Kitchen Cleaning Supplies: 6 Brands To Know

In recent years, you may have noticed a change in the way that your cleaning supplies have started to get marketed. Unlike the first stages of the "green clean" movement, the new vanguard of brands and products are ones that are affordable, smell great, and also are fairly easy to find. It's a new way to keep your home clean.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy