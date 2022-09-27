Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime Policy

Ossiana Tepfenhart

(Dante Juhasz/Pexels)

Recently, police warned residents in Monmouth county to lock their cars. In recent weeks, police have sent out advisories to people in the county due to a massive spate of car thefts.

According to news sources, New Jersey has seen a 30 percent rise in car thefts during 2022. In Monmouth county, the car thefts are focused on upscale cars---particularly those that have been left unlocked, with the key fob still inside the vehicle.

However, things have gotten more brazen, with car thieves attempting to steal vehicles in broad daylight. In Rumson, the thieves attempted two car thefts in the span of 10 minutes. This includes trying to drive off in a Bugatti. In one case, thieves forced entry into a home to get the car keys.

So what have police been doing?

Honestly? Not much, but it's actually not their fault.

Police have been trying to crack down on the thefts, but current policies in New Jersey banned high speed car chases as a form of catching perpetrators. The only time they are legally allowed to chase down criminals is for a serious crime, such as murder. You can thank Attorney General Gurbir Grewal for that.

If a car is stolen and they don't pull over when flagged by police, police can no longer chase them down. Criminals are well-aware of this.

**Edit/Correction: Per this article, car chases are now allowed for stolen vehicles through the end of the year, however they are discouraged**

To make matters worse, the state's bail reform caused a "Catch and Release" program that can lead recently arrested individuals to hit the streets within a day's time.

Like with car chases, only people accused of serious crimes (such as murder or assault) can be kept in jail while they await court. This only means that the people stealing these cars are getting away with more, and that police are fairly helpless to do anything about it.

I never thought I'd say this, but let's not blame the police for the poor policies that keep them from doing their jobs effectively. This is not their fault and it's shameful that people are blaming them.

The time to change criminal policies is now.

It is possible to have criminal law policies that are both effective and not cruel. What New Jersey has now is neither. We're currently dealing with policies that punish the victims of crime more than they punish the people who commit those crimes.

Auto thefts are a serious crime that can harm communities and families. Burglars and thieves are getting bolder. We need our elected officials to pass laws that curb this and allow police to chase down vehicle thieves effectively. Otherwise, we've clearly failed our communities.

