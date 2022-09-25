Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC

(Engin Aykurt/Pexels)

If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.

Fine dining is alive and well in New Jersey, upstate New York, as well as parts of Connecticut. After having visited these places, these restaurants are the ones I feel don't get enough credit for what they do.

Oak + Almond - Norwalk, Connecticut

We had stopped by this restaurant as part of a business trip, and it was phenomenal. Oak + Almond offers a slew of elegantly prepared American dishes that come with a farm-to-table ethic. Everything is made in-house, even the way they season the butter.

Everything here is prepped fresh, in house, and the dining setting is beautiful. While it's an elegant venue, it's not snooty. They're just about offering good food with great service.

The Market 9W - Palisades, New York

The Market is one of the best-kept secrets in the Hudson region, though it's hard to tell how much of a "secret" it really is. This is a small bistro that was made from a converted gas station that quickly became one of the most popular stops for bike riders in the area.

Craft beer, delicious meat dishes, and wonderful pastries are what make this a family-friendly stop. It's right next to a bunch of trails, so you can always get close to nature here.

Faubourg - Montclair, New Jersey

Where do we begin with this place? Faubourg is a tasty French fusion restaurant that turns food into works of art. Gorgeous plating, fascinating (and modernized) takes on classic French fare are what make this Montclair's gem.

Faubourg is a foodie's paradise, full stop. If you want a venue for a hot date or just want to have a place to go with your mom, this is a restaurant that will wow you. With that said, you may want to reserve seating ahead of time. It's getting hard to get walk-in seating.

Know any restaurants worth mentioning?

Don't worry, we're going to get to them too. This is one of many food roundups coming up.