Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New York

vaccination for polio (CDC/Unsplash)

On September 9, New York declared a State of Emergency after polio has been discovered in New York City's wastewater. The virus has already hospitalized one, and has been spotted in Nassau, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties. Most people in the city wonder what this means for locals, how it can affect them, and whether they should panic.

If you are concerned about polio turning into the next pandemic, it's best to read up on what this means for residents. What you find might surprise and even empower you to make the right decision.

1. Yes, polio is a deadly (and old) disease.

Polio, also known as poliomyelitis, was a massive threat during much of the earlier half of last century. This is a now-rare disease that attacks the nervous system as it spreads. When your nervous system becomes affected, you can become paralyzed. It can become lethal in younger children.

Paralysis can be temporary, or lifelong. It can cause you to be unable to breathe on your own accord, lose your ability to walk, and more. Polio survivors can also develop Post-Polio Syndrome, which includes issues like brain fog, curvature of the spine, and muscle weakness.

2. No, polio has not been found in New York City's drinking water.

A current rumor suggests it's in the tap water, but fact-checkers are saying otherwise. It's been found in New York's wastewater and sewage. This is totally different and is actually a good metric to see if the virus has spread.

3. Polio is spread through contact with fecal matter and inhaling cough droplets from an infected person.

Unlike COVID-19, which is primarily airborne, the CDC notes that polio can only be spread through person-to-person contact. It's worth noting that polio is still extremely contagious, so it's best to wash your hands and avoid contact with anyone who has it.

It's worth noting that most people with polio cases are asymptomatic. Only 1 in 4 people will have symptoms, which tend to be flu-like. These symptoms typically subside in 2 to 5 days. According to the CDC, paralysis affects only 1 in every 200 people at most and is the most severe form of the disease.

4. There is no cure for polio, but there is a vaccine for it.

To date, there is no cure for polio. If you get infected and start showing symptoms, the only thing doctors can do for you is try to care for the symptoms. Polio can be a lifelong, life-threatening disease that devastates for decades.

This means that prevention is the best way to make sure that you're safe.

Getting a polio vaccine is not a new thing. According to The World Health Organization, the Salk polio vaccine has been around since the 1950s. When the vaccine was developed, polio killed or paralyzed up to 500,000 people per year. The vaccine turned polio into a rare disease.

Today, an even more effective form of vaccine is used to prevent polio. It's called the IPV, or the inactivated polio vaccine. This is a vaccine that became the standard in 2000, and requires 2 to 4 shots of the vaccine in the arm or leg of your child. This is enough for lifelong protection in most cases.

5. Kids are most likely to catch polio and get paralysis from it.

According to the Mayo Clinic, children under the age of 5 are most likely to get polio. However, anyone who wasn't vaccinated is at risk.

6. If you are unsure whether you got the polio vaccine as a child, you may have to do some work.

There is a full guide on the CDC website explaining how you can find your vaccination records, but the truth is that records can be spotty. If you cannot get them from your parents or doctor, it's okay to get the polio vaccine again.

Polio vaccines are not pleasant to get, but they are safe to repeat if you aren't sure whether you got the jab as a kid. Most people born before 1990 have had it, simply because it was part of public school attendance requirements. Even so, it's better to be safe than sorry.