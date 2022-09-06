Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl (DEA.gov)

The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.

Originally, fentanyl was used to help ease pain in terminal cancer patients. Since its introduction into the drug market, it has become one of the leading killers among addicts. In 2021 alone, the CDC discovered that opioids (including fentanyl) killed approximately 80,000 people in the United States.

However, it's important to note that not all of these deaths are from people who openly bought fentanyl. This is a drug that seems to be seeping into every corner of the illegal market.

Found In Other Street Drugs

Many of the overdose deaths caused by fentanyl were not caused by intentional fentanyl use. Like heroin, fentanyl is extremely addictive. To make more money, drug dealers have started to cut other recreational drugs with fentanyl in a bid to encourage addiction.

The DEA notes that toxicology reports revealed a new trend of fentanyl being used to cut cocaine in Pennsylvania and other states in the country. In Florida, both fentanyl and carfentanil (a substance even stronger than fentanyl) has been found in toxicology reports related to cocaine overdoses.

The adulteration is not solely left to cocaine, either. In Los Angeles, a school even had to issue a warning after three students overdosed from fentanyl-laced ecstasy pills. Other doctors note that they have seen an uptick in fentanyl being sold as faux prescription pills.

An Ugly Rainbow

Rainbow fentanyl is the newest way opioid dealers are trying to spark addiction, and it's a particularly dangerous threat. This candy-colored form of fentanyl looks very similar to candy and pressed ecstasy pills, which means that the risk of an unintentional overdose is sky-high.

It's also worth noting that rainbow fentanyl isn't just a pill, either. It has also been seen in chalk-like bricks and in powder form. This makes it particularly risky because the powder can be mixed into virtually anything.

It only takes a minuscule amount of fentanyl to kill a healthy adult---less than a penny's size. Taking an entire pill of fentanyl from the street could easily kill you. Officials fear that this new, more colorful version of the drug could tempt teens who have already become addicted to heroin.

From West To East

So far, it seems that rainbow fentanyl is making its way Northeast from the South and Western portions of the country. At the time of this article's writing, it has not been found in New York City. However, it seems extremely likely that it will eventually make its way to the Big Apple.

Rainbow fentanyl has been discovered in 18 different states, some as far east as West Virginia. Other affected states include Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, and California. Throughout the country, thousands of rainbow fentanyl pills have been seized.

Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is ravaging America. Talk to your kids about fentanyl, and warn them about its dangers. It can save their lives.