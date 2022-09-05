American Dream's Star-Studded Tightrope Walk Between Success And Default

Can American Dream stay alive? (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels)

It's hard to tell what New Jerseyans think about American Dream Mall. If you ask some, it seems like a location that was cursed from the beginning. It took over a decade for the mall to be built to completion, only for the pandemic to hit soon after. The mall's precarious finances are a thing of notoriety in the Garden State...and yet, people can't seem to stop going there.

In a lot of ways, the American Dream Mall is the biggest "will it/won't it" question of our commercial landscape. Like so many times before, American Dream is starting to show signs of failure. This time around, people aren't as worried about a default. Let's look at why.

The Mall That Almost Wasn't

If there ever was a mall that seemed to be born under an unlucky star, it's American Dream. CNBC gave a full timeline, but we'll run through the basics here. The concept of the mall was first started in 2003 by the Mills Corporation, and construction started in 2004. Funding was already shaky during the project, and multiple stalls occurred. By 2007, Mills declared bankruptcy.

For the next decade or so, the mall would continue to get bought up by different investment firms and change hands. Every other year, New Jerseyans would hear news about the mall's grand opening, followed up with an announcement of building delays.

Through the years leading to its opening, it had a number of names: The Meadowlands Mills, Xanadu, and even, "that godawful piece of crappy real estate near exit 18." (That last one was my friend's name for it.)

By 2016, many of us New Jerseyans assumed it would never be built, but with a yet another new name change came a lucky strike. The mall would finally find builders, though the overall cost would be $5 billion.

Finally, in 2019, American Dream's latest investors were able to finish the construction bid...for the most part. This gave the mall a couple of months before the pandemic hit. Only Nickelodeon's park and Since 2020, the mall remains vacant in large swaths of its corridors.

Popularity Against All Odds

American Dream boasted 200 tenants inside its mall's walls by December 2021, including an ice rink, an indoor ski slope, Nickelodeon's theme park, and a Grissini. The longer it stayed open, the more attractions and stores it started to bring there.

While it is still not filled to capacity, there's no denying that American Dream became a strangely alluring ode to consumerism. It also seems to be a fairly popular place among celebrities, all things considered:

JWoww's Heavenly Flower store has its location there.

Kim Kardashian and Cardi B both visited the mall in June 2022, only three days apart.

The mall has hosted celebrity "meet and greets" with guests like Mike Tyson in the past.

The number of people it attracts is also increasing on a seemingly weekly basis, though it was difficult to find solid statistics on this. Considering how many theme parks it has, this shouldn't be shocking.

A Checkered Past That's Catching Up To The Present

For all the struggles that American Dream endured when it came to building the mall, the truth is that financing and legal matters always remained a thorn in the sides of its owners. According to Wikipedia,

getting permits to build on the wetlands and marshes of Secaucus was met with fierce opposition by environmentalists.

The Mills Corporation was also put under investigation after suspicious errors were found in accounting. It was later revealed that they had paid the ex-chairman of the Bergen County Democratic Organization,Joesph Ferriero, a jaw-dropping $1.7 million to support the Xanadu/Mills/American Dream project over competitors for the area.

This resulted in Ferriero being accused of bribery, racketeering, and fraud. He was found guilty on five counts. Despite this, New Jersey funded the project to the tune of $1.15 billion in the form of tax-free bonds and $290 in municipal debt. In total, the mall cost $5 billion to create.

Financial scandals seem to multiply with American Dream, particularly when it comes to paying the bills. Over the course of its lifetime, there have been several moments where the mall had missed payments on bonds, including moments where bond repayments were made in the 11th hour of its grace period.

The most recent moment is a missed $8.8 million payment on August 1st of this year. Once again, they were able to finagle their way out of it. Since the payments are mostly from tax revenue at the mall, a spokesperson noted, the mall had "no financial obligation to make any payments to the bondholders."

Confused? It's simple. The statement noted, "The bondholders are paid exclusively from sales tax generated from the project, subject to state appropriation of up to 75% of those collected funds..." In other words, the money gets paid back from the sales tax, not the mall's owners directly.

Because the payment is technically not the mall's responsibility, they didn't really have a risk of default. However, that means that paying back those bonds rests on the state...and New Jersey already had sank millions in repayment from their reserves.

Even reaching profitability seems to be a struggle. In 2021 alone, the mall lost $60 million.

Will American Dream Stay Afloat?

Honestly, it's hard to tell. The mall, at the very least, seems to be beleaguered by problems from the past. If the mall goes into default, it's uncertain what will happen to the stores inside or what will happen to the taxpayer's bonds.

As of right now, American Dream does appear to be on the upswing. Will it survive for the next decade? For New Jersey's sake, we have to hope so.