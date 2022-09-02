Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters

When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.

Oh, how we were lied to.

In New Jersey, we're starting to realize that being able to say that you live on your own is a little bit more of a status symbol than we were led to believe. According to CNBC MakeIt, the NYC-Newark-Jersey City metro area is one of the eight cities with the highest wage-rent gap in America.

A Growing Housing Gap

There's something to be said about living in an area where a 1-bedroom apartment requires more income than a typical single person makes. That's a major warning sign and it's also a major indicator that the economy there isn't serving the people there well.

If you can barely support yourself in a 1-bedroom, how the hell are you supposed to support a family on that? For many of us, the answer is that you can't. It's unsurprising, then, that many people in areas like Hoboken and Jersey City find living without a roommate to be a status symbol.

But, this is not a new phenomenon. Housing in New Jersey has long been a sore spot for many of us. According to a recent Rutgers article, approximately "1 in every 10 New Jerseyans don't have a steady place to live or worry about losing their homes."

This doesn't also count people who have inadequate housing, which can include things like a lack of plumbing, a lack of heating, or excessively crowded conditions. If you're a Millennial, you probably have struggled making rent. Affordable housing isn't easy to find and rental prices are skyrocketing.

Despite everything, 62 percent of New Jerseyans own their homes. Considering that this is a "wealthy state," that makes sense. Many households have families with high paygrades compared to the rest of the country. However, wages are still stagnating for Millennials.

What Can Millennials Do To Improve The Widening Rent Gap?

Truth be told, there's really not much that Millennials can do on an individual level. However, that doesn't mean you're helpless. These tips can help you afford more rent: