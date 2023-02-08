Taco Restaurants, Miami Beach

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Miami Beach, Florida is a food lover's paradise and is famous for its vibrant culinary scene that offers a wide range of cuisines. If you are a fan of tacos, Miami Beach has some of the best taco restaurants you can visit. Here are five of the best taco restaurants in Miami Beach that you must check out:

Taquiza

Taquiza is a must-visit taco restaurant in Miami Beach that offers authentic Mexican tacos made with handmade corn tortillas. The restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients to prepare their dishes, including slow-cooked meats, pickled vegetables, and fresh salsa. Taquiza offers a variety of tacos, including carnitas, al pastor, and barbacoa, to name a few.

Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco is a stylish taco restaurant that offers a menu inspired by traditional Mexican street tacos. The restaurant is known for its creative tacos that feature a range of ingredients, from braised short rib to crispy duck confit. Coyo Taco also has a great selection of tequila and mezcal, making it a perfect spot for a night out with friends.

El Vez

El Vez is a trendy taco restaurant located in the heart of Miami Beach that offers a fusion of Mexican and American flavors. The restaurant is famous for its crispy shrimp tacos and slow-roasted pork tacos, both of which are must-tries. El Vez also has a great drink menu that includes margaritas and mojitos, making it a perfect spot for happy hour.

Balans

Balans is a chic taco restaurant that offers a menu inspired by Mexican and Caribbean flavors. The restaurant is famous for its fish tacos, which are made with freshly caught seafood and topped with a spicy salsa. Balans also has a great drink menu, including margaritas and frozen cocktails, making it a perfect spot to enjoy a night out.

La Santa Taqueria

La Santa Taqueria is a traditional taco restaurant that offers a menu inspired by Mexican street food. The restaurant is known for its delicious tacos al pastor, which are made with spit-roasted pork and topped with pineapple. La Santa Taqueria also has a great drink menu, including margaritas and beer, making it a perfect spot for a casual night out.

In conclusion, Miami Beach has some of the best taco restaurants in the country, offering a wide range of flavors and styles. Whether you're looking for traditional Mexican tacos or a creative fusion of flavors, there's a taco restaurant in Miami Beach for you.