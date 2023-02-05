Discovering the Best Eats in Austin, A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Austin, Texas is known for its diverse food scene, offering a range of cuisine options to satisfy every palate. From authentic Tex-Mex to innovative farm-to-table options, the city has a wealth of options for food lovers. Here are some of the best restaurants in Austin:

Franklin Barbecue: Known for its mouth-watering brisket, Franklin Barbecue is a must-visit for any barbecue lover. The line can be long, but it’s worth the wait.

Uchi: This contemporary Japanese restaurant offers a unique dining experience with its fresh ingredients, expertly crafted sushi, and modern ambiance.

La Barbecue: This food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar spot offers juicy, smoky meats and classic sides like potato salad and coleslaw.

Guero’s Taco Bar: With its lively outdoor patio and delicious margaritas, Guero’s is the perfect place for a fun night out with friends. The menu features classic Tex-Mex dishes and creative tacos.

Odd Duck: This farm-to-table restaurant focuses on locally sourced ingredients and seasonal menu offerings, resulting in a constantly evolving dining experience.

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar: A collaboration between chefs Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, Loro combines traditional Asian flavors with Texas barbecue techniques.

Dolce Neve: This gelato shop is a sweet ending to any meal, offering a rotating selection of unique flavors made with high-quality ingredients.

No matter your taste preferences, Austin has a restaurant to satisfy your cravings. These are just a few of the city’s many amazing food destinations, and there’s always something new to discover.

Counter 3. Five. VII: This upscale steakhouse offers a sophisticated dining experience, with a menu featuring prime cuts of meat, fresh seafood, and classic sides.

Emmer & Rye: This modern grain-to-table restaurant highlights locally sourced grains and produces its creative, seasonal dishes.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya: This casual spot serves up steaming bowls of rich, flavorful ramen, along with a variety of other Japanese dishes.

Gabriel's Cafe: A neighborhood gem, Gabriel's Cafe offers Mexican-American breakfast and lunch favorites, like breakfast tacos, migas, and enchiladas.

Bufalina: This cozy pizzeria serves up wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas, made with house-made mozzarella and the freshest ingredients.

Sway: This Thai restaurant offers a unique take on traditional dishes, with a menu featuring bold flavors and a modern presentation.

Salt & Time: This butcher shop and restaurant serve up hearty, meat-focused dishes, along with a carefully curated selection of craft beers and wines.

Peached Tortilla: This Asian-Southern fusion spot serves up innovative dishes, like bánh mì tacos and Korean fried chicken, in a lively, fun atmosphere.

These are just a few of the many amazing restaurants in Austin, and new places are popping up all the time. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a special night out, there’s a place in Austin that’s perfect for you.