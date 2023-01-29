pizza resturants in Orlando

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Orlando, Florida is home to a wide variety of pizza restaurants, each offering their own unique take on the classic dish. However, one restaurant stands out above the rest as the best pizza spot in the city: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza is known for its authentic coal-fired pizzas, which are cooked at extremely high temperatures to give them a crispy crust and a unique, smoky flavor. They also use only the freshest ingredients, including imported mozzarella, homemade sauces, and a variety of toppings such as meatballs, eggplant, and arugula.

One of the most popular menu items at Anthony's is their classic Margherita pizza, which features a simple yet delicious combination of mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil. They also offer a wide variety of toppings, including sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and peppers.

In addition to their delicious pizzas, Anthony's also offers a variety of other menu items such as salads, sandwiches, and coal-fired wings. They also have a nice selection of beers and wines, making it a perfect spot for a casual dinner with friends or a date night.

Another great thing about Anthony's is the atmosphere of the restaurant. The decor is rustic and warm, with a cozy fireplace and a friendly staff. They also have outdoor seating available, which is perfect for enjoying the Florida weather.

Overall, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza is the best pizza spot in Orlando for its authentic coal-fired pizzas, fresh ingredients, and great atmosphere. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic pizza experience, be sure to check out Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.

Their salads are made with fresh ingredients and are a great option for those looking for a lighter meal. Their sandwiches, such as the meatball and the chicken parmesan, are made with homemade sauces and are served on crispy Italian bread. And the coal-fired wings are a must-try, they are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Another great thing about Anthony's is their commitment to using only the freshest ingredients. They import high-quality mozzarella and make their own sauces in-house, which gives their pizzas an unbeatable flavor. They also have a variety of gluten-free and low-carb options available, making it a great spot for those with dietary restrictions.

