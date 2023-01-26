fishing licenses in California

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Fishing is a popular pastime in California, but before you head out to your favorite spot, it's important to make sure you have the proper license. In California, fishing licenses are required for anyone over the age of 16 who wants to fish in freshwater or saltwater.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is responsible for issuing fishing licenses and enforcing fishing regulations. There are several different types of fishing licenses available, each with its own set of rules and regulations.

The most basic license is the annual fishing license, which allows you to fish for one year from the date of purchase. This license costs $48.34 for residents and $134.34 for non-residents

There is also a one-day fishing license, which costs $16.32 for residents and $24.32 for non-residents. This license allows you to fish for one day only, and it's a good option if you're only planning on going out once or twice a year.

Senior citizens (age 67 or older) are eligible for a reduced-fee annual fishing license for $13.34 and a reduced-fee one-day fishing license for $6.32.

Those who are disabled or veterans are eligible for a discounted annual fishing license.

In addition to these basic licenses, there are also several specialized licenses available for specific types of fishing, such as sport fishing, steelhead fishing, and sturgeon fishing. These licenses may have additional fees and restrictions, and they may also require additional permits or tags.

It's important to note that all fishing licenses are non-transferable, meaning they can only be used by the person to whom they are issued. And it's also important to know that California law requires all anglers to carry their fishing license with them while fishing and to show it to any officer upon request.

Overall, obtaining a fishing license in California is a simple process and it's important to get it so that you can legally enjoy your fishing experience. The prices for licenses vary depending on the type of license, the length of time it's valid for, and whether you're a resident or non-resident. By following the regulations and rules, and obtaining the right licenses, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable fishing experience.