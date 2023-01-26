Cruising to Cuba from Miami

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Traveling from Miami to Cuba by cruise ship is a popular way to explore the island nation. There are several cruise lines that offer trips to Cuba, each with its own unique offerings and prices.

One popular option is the Norwegian Cruise Line, which offers 7-day trips to Cuba starting at around $800 per person. These trips include stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, and Santiago de Cuba, with activities such as city tours, salsa dancing lessons, and visits to local markets.

Another option is the Royal Caribbean International, which offers 5- and 8-day trips to Cuba starting at around $600 per person. These trips include stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, and Santiago de Cuba, with activities such as a classic car tour of Havana, a visit to the Ernest Hemingway Museum, and a performance by the Buena Vista Social Club.

Carnival Cruise Line also offers trips to Cuba, with prices starting at around $800 per person for a 7-day trip. These trips include stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, and Santiago de Cuba, with activities such as a walking tour of Old Havana, a visit to the Revolution Museum, and a performance by a local salsa band.

Finally, MSC Cruises also offers cruises to Cuba, with prices starting at around $800 per person for a 7-day trip. These trips include stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba, and other ports. Activities such as sightseeing, local cultural and historical visits, and more.

It is worth noting that all cruises to Cuba are subject to change and depend on the current US Government policy and regulations. Therefore, it is important to check with the cruise line for the most up-to-date information and to make sure that you have all the necessary documentation for travel to Cuba.

Overall, traveling to Cuba by cruise ship is a great way to experience the country's unique culture and history, and with several options available at various price points, there is something for every budget.

In addition to the cruise lines mentioned above, there are also several smaller, luxury cruise lines that offer trips to Cuba. These cruises tend to be more exclusive and offer a more intimate, upscale experience.

One example is Pearl Seas Cruises, which offers 10- to 11-day trips to Cuba starting at around $4,000 per person. These trips include stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba, and other ports, with activities such as private tours of Havana, a visit to a tobacco farm, and a performance by a local choir.

Another luxury option is the Regent Seven Seas Cruises, which offers 10-day trips to Cuba starting at around $7,000 per person. These trips include stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, and Santiago de Cuba, with activities such as private tours of Old Havana, a visit to a rum distillery, and a performance by the famous Buena Vista Social Club.

It is important to note that luxury cruises to Cuba tend to fill up quickly and may require booking well in advance. Additionally, these luxury cruises may also have an additional cost for shore excursions or other activities.

When planning a trip to Cuba by cruise ship, it is important to research the different options available and consider what is most important to you: price, itinerary, activities, or luxury amenities. It is also important to check with the cruise line for the most up-to-date information and to make sure that you have all the necessary documentation for travel to Cuba.

Overall, traveling to Cuba by cruise ship is a unique and exciting way to explore the country. With many options available, there is something for every traveler, whether you're looking for an affordable way to experience the culture or a luxurious getaway.