There are several options for transportation from JFK Airport to the city center, including taxis, rideshares, buses, and trains.

Taxis: Taxis are available at all airport terminals and can take you directly to your destination. The fare for a taxi from JFK to Manhattan is a flat rate of $52, plus tolls and a $4.50 surcharge for trips to or from JFK.

Rideshares: Rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are also available at JFK Airport. The cost for a rideshare from JFK to Manhattan can vary depending on the type of car and demand, but it is usually less expensive than a taxi.

Buses: The NYC Airporter bus runs from JFK to Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The fare is $18 for a one-way trip and $30 for a round trip.

Trains: The AirTrain JFK connects JFK Airport to the subway and Long Island Rail Road. From there, you can take a subway or train to your destination in Manhattan. The fare for the AirTrain is $7.75, and the subway or train fare to Manhattan is an additional $2.75.

So the cost of transportation from JFK to the city center (Manhattan) would be $52 for a taxi, $18-30 for a bus, $7.75 for AirTrain + $2.75 for a subway or train. And $12-20 for Rideshare.

Another option for transportation from JFK to Manhattan is a shuttle service. Shuttle services operate on a shared-ride basis, meaning they pick up and drop off multiple passengers at different locations. They are often less expensive than a taxi, but they may make multiple stops before reaching your final destination. The cost of a shuttle service can vary, but it is usually around $20-30 per person.

You can also hire a private car service which is a more luxurious option and it can be arranged in advance. The cost for a private car service can range from $70 to $150, depending on the type of vehicle and the distance to your destination.

If you're traveling with a lot of luggage or in a group, renting a car service or a van service could be a better option than a taxi or a ride-sharing service. Prices can vary depending on the size of the vehicle, the distance of the trip, and the time of day.

In summary, there are several options for transportation from JFK to the city center, including taxis, rideshares, buses, trains, shuttles, private car services, and rental cars. Prices vary depending on the type of service, but in general, taxis and private cars are the most expensive options, while buses and trains are the least expensive.