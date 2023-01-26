Photo by photo by istockphoto

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.

You can purchase a fishing license online at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website, by phone at (888) 347-4356, or in person at a variety of locations such as tackle shops, sporting goods stores, and county tax collector offices.

Additionally, Florida residents who are 65 years of age or older, or those who are disabled, may be eligible for a discounted license. Military personnel and veterans may also be eligible for discounted or free licenses.

It's important to note that certain areas of Florida have specific regulations and may require additional permits or licenses. For example, fishing in saltwater requires a separate saltwater fishing license, and fishing in certain wildlife management areas may require a specific permit.

Before purchasing a fishing license, it's a good idea to check the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website for any specific regulations and requirements for the area where you plan to fish.

you can purchase a fishing license at Walmart in Florida. Many Walmart stores offer fishing licenses at the customer service desk or at the sporting goods department. You can also purchase a fishing license online at the Walmart website, and then print out the license or have it sent to your mobile device. Keep in mind that you'll need to present a valid ID when purchasing the license in person, and you may also need to show proof of residency if you're purchasing a resident license