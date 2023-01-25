taco restaurants in Orlando

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Orlando, Florida is home to a wide variety of delicious taco restaurants. From traditional Mexican street tacos to modern fusion creations, there's something for every taco lover in this city.

One popular spot for authentic street tacos is Taqueria El Cochinito. This small, family-owned restaurant serves up delicious pork, chicken, and beef tacos with a variety of traditional toppings like cilantro, onions, and lime. The restaurant also offers a variety of homemade salsas and hot sauces to add a little extra kick to your tacos.

Another great option for traditional Mexican tacos is Tacos El Rancho. This small, casual restaurant serves up delicious, authentic tacos using only the freshest ingredients. The menu features a variety of meat options including carne asada, carnitas, and chicken. They also offer a few vegetarian options like nopales (cactus) and huitlacoche (corn fungus) tacos.

For those looking for a more modern take on tacos, there's Tako Cheena. This Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant offers a unique twist on tacos with options like Korean BBQ beef and Thai curry chicken. They also offer a variety of unique sides like kimchi slaw and taro chips.

Finally, for a more upscale taco experience, there's The Polite Pig. This trendy restaurant offers a variety of gourmet taco options, including slow-roasted pork shoulder and seared ahi tuna. They also have a wide selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails to pair with your tacos.

Another must-try taco spot in Orlando is Black Rooster Taqueria. This trendy restaurant offers a variety of traditional Mexican tacos made with locally sourced ingredients. They have a rotating menu that features creative options like duck confit and sweet potato tacos. They also have a great selection of margaritas and other cocktails to accompany your meal.

If you're looking for a more casual option, there's also the popular food truck, The Taco Lady. This mobile taqueria serves up delicious street tacos and other Mexican favorites like burritos, quesadillas, and tamales. They're known for their flavorful meats and homemade sauces, and they're always a hit at local food truck events and festivals.

For vegetarians and vegans, there's also Veggie Garden. This small, casual eatery offers a variety of meatless options like portobello mushroom and black bean tacos. They also have a variety of sides like sweet potato fries and quinoa salad, and for dessert you can try their homemade churros.

In conclusion, Orlando offers a diverse range of taco options for all tastes and preferences. Whether you are looking for traditional street tacos, gourmet options, vegan or vegetarian options, there are plenty of taco spots that will satisfy your craving.