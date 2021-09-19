Beautiful places in Central Park

Central Park is a beautiful place for anybody visiting the city, especially in the summer, when it attracts throngs of tourists searching for some fresh air and some physical distance from the city.

Use this list as a jumping-off point to discover some of the City's most beloved green spaces.

Check down the ones you've completed, go out and try the ones you haven't, and let us know which ones you liked most and which ones we overlooked.

Central Park in NYC https://www.nycgo.com/

In Harlem Meer, you may catch and release a largemouth bass.

The Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, a short drive away, sells fishing equipment and bait.

Central Park in NYC https://www.nycgo.com/

You may either row around the Lake or take a more leisurely gondola ride from the Loeb Boathouse. Whichever route you take, you'll get to see the park's greatest clean water.

Central Park in NYC https://www.nycgo.com/

Near Sheep Meadow, you may participate in beach volleyball or croquet.

For the former, bring a ball, and for the latter, your own equipment.

Central Park in NYC https://www.nycgo.com/

Take a stroll through the Conservatory Garden and take in the sights and smells of the roses (and sage and catmint).

The flowers in the three European-style gardens that make up the Conservatory Garden vary with the seasons.

This to do in Central Park NYC https://www.nycgo.com/

Also, keep an eye out for the park's newest landmark—the first in more than 50 years.

The Women's Rights Pioneers Monument on the Mall honors three trailblazing women in the battle for equality with bronze statues of Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Places in New York Central park https://www.nycgo.com/

Set up a sun lounger on the Great Lawn and soak up the rays.

If you're feeling restless, go down the Tree Walk on the lawn to observe a sampling of the park's roughly 20,000 trees, which is still a sizable amount when viewed in context.

Park in NYC https://www.nycgo.com/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.