Beautiful places in Central Park

Organic and Nutritious

Central Park is a beautiful place for anybody visiting the city, especially in the summer, when it attracts throngs of tourists searching for some fresh air and some physical distance from the city.

Use this list as a jumping-off point to discover some of the City's most beloved green spaces.

Check down the ones you've completed, go out and try the ones you haven't, and let us know which ones you liked most and which ones we overlooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vllZ6_0c0mifI100
Central Park in NYChttps://www.nycgo.com/

In Harlem Meer, you may catch and release a largemouth bass.

The Charles A. Dana Discovery Center, a short drive away, sells fishing equipment and bait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGuUy_0c0mifI100
Central Park in NYChttps://www.nycgo.com/

You may either row around the Lake or take a more leisurely gondola ride from the Loeb Boathouse. Whichever route you take, you'll get to see the park's greatest clean water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2294VB_0c0mifI100
Central Park in NYChttps://www.nycgo.com/

Near Sheep Meadow, you may participate in beach volleyball or croquet.

For the former, bring a ball, and for the latter, your own equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5L5o_0c0mifI100
Central Park in NYChttps://www.nycgo.com/

Take a stroll through the Conservatory Garden and take in the sights and smells of the roses (and sage and catmint).

The flowers in the three European-style gardens that make up the Conservatory Garden vary with the seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qRjS_0c0mifI100
This to do in Central Park NYChttps://www.nycgo.com/

Also, keep an eye out for the park's newest landmark—the first in more than 50 years.

The Women's Rights Pioneers Monument on the Mall honors three trailblazing women in the battle for equality with bronze statues of Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjHbZ_0c0mifI100
Places in New York Central parkhttps://www.nycgo.com/

Set up a sun lounger on the Great Lawn and soak up the rays.

If you're feeling restless, go down the Tree Walk on the lawn to observe a sampling of the park's roughly 20,000 trees, which is still a sizable amount when viewed in context.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dwF6_0c0mifI100

