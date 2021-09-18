5 Things to Do in Nantucket, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, Massachusetts's Nantucket Island, is only 16 miles long and surrounded by pristine waters.

Nantucket has a year-round population of around 10,000 people who are joined by visitors and part-timers who come to enjoy the island's beautiful beaches, vibrant art scene, and outstanding restaurants.

Nantucket, Massachusetts has a lot to offer visitors.

1. Nantucket Beaches

The fine sand beaches on Nantucket are among the best in the country.

Although Nantucket Sound shields the north coast beaches from large waves, the strong northerly winds may quickly shift the weather conditions, resulting in enormous and frequently deadly swells.

There will be significantly less traffic and huge waves on the south shore beaches because of the change in the prevailing winds and tides.

Children Beach on the north coast is a favorite destination for families, but check the weather before you go just in case.

Jetties Beach, a lovely family beach within a short walk from town and equipped with tennis courts, is another well-liked option on the north coast.

2. Whaling Museum

A trip to the Nantucket Whaling Museum, housed in the historic Nantucket candle factory, will transport you back in time.

Visit the fully rebuilt candle factory, where thousands of tallow candles were created until 1860 when whaling was made illegal.

More than 80 years old, the museum is home to some incredible exhibits, including a spectacular dive from the museum's roof of a sperm whale's skeleton.

The exhibits are always changing, and one of the most interesting ones right now is an investigation into the tale of Moby Dick.

Nantucket's Whaling Museum is a must-see while visiting the island.

The museum's permanent collection has paintings as well as a stunning display of scrimshaw work.

3. Sankaty Head Light, Nantucket, Massachusetts

The Sankaty Head Light was erected in 1850 to guard seafarers from dangerous shoals off Nantucket's eastern shore.

The island's easternmost lighthouse, near Siasconset Village, was automated in 1965 and is still operational today.

In 1987, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A land trust in Sconset, Massachusetts, purchased the lighthouse in 2007 and relocated it about 400 feet from the beach, where it was in risk of being eroded.

The lighthouse is now a popular tourist destination because of the magnificent, albeit windy, views it offers from its summit.

4. Nantucket Shipwreck and Lifesaving Museum

Numerous ships that crossed Nantucket Island each day were lost to shipwrecks after being caught in the area's severe weather.

There's a museum in Nantucket devoted to the men and women who risked their own safety to rescue the lives of other seafarers.

Stroll the halls and take in the stunning paintings depicting the harshness of the sea and replicas of ships that are now submerged.

There are always new exhibits and films to see, as well as family-friendly activities.

The museum caters to all ages, making it a low cost family activity.

5. Nantucket Atheneum, Nantucket, Massachusetts

A lot may be gleaned about Nantucket from the fact that the town had two libraries in its early years (1820s).

As the Nantucket Atheneum, the libraries united in 1834 to form the Universal Library Association, which housed 1,235 volumes at the time.

A fire in 1846 wiped away the library, leaving only 150 volumes.

It was rebuilt on the same site and today houses an extensive collection of books, periodicals, online databases and audiobooks as well as free access to more than 1.4 million items via the CLAMS network (Cape Libraries Automated Materials Sharing), a network that connects 34 libraries on Cape Cod as well as those in Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

