Things to Do in Miami in Summer - Attractions, Activities & More

When people think of summer pleasure, they immediately think of Miami - after all, where else can you find greater beach and surf than on South Beach?

Even if you're not interested in tanning, there are plenty of other things to do in Miami to get you and your family ready for summer.

Key West Day Trip

Thinking about going on a tropical vacation while you're in Miami?

This one-day excursion to Key West from Miami is a fantastic choice.

Take a cruise to Key West, the southernmost city in the continental United States, and spend the day riding, strolling, sightseeing, or shopping.

Street artists, outdoor cafés, restaurants, and much more can be found here, in addition to the lovely Caribbean ambience.

A botanical garden, numerous state parks, and the Ernest Hemingway House are among the many other attractions in the area.

Visit Mallory Square at sunset for some amazing pictures.

The Go Miami Card includes admission to Key West Day Trip.

Biscayne Bay Sightseeing Boat Cruise

Take the whole family on a relaxing, 80-minute cruise through Biscayne Bay and the Venetian Islands.

Take in the natural beauty of Miami's waterways while keeping an eye out for the mansions of the affluent and famous.

There's also food and drink on board, so it's a nice little getaway.

Bayside Marketplace, where the Sightseeing Cruise leaves, is a great spot to do shopping or sightseeing before or after your tour.

In addition to shopping and dining, the waterfront Marketplace has a wide range of entertainment activities and a wide range of food alternatives.

Key Largo Glass Bottom Boat Cruise

Key Largo Glass Bottom Boat Cruise is a great alternative if you want to take a cruise trip that is different from the others available in Miami.

With a part of the bottom made of see-through glass, this boat is ideal for looking into the deep blue sea below.

The trip will take you to the spectacular natural sight of the Pennekamp Coral Reef, which is the only US underwater National Park.

The Key Largo Princess Cruise is a fantastic way to explore the Florida Keys from the water, and it's also a lot of fun for visitors visiting the Miami region.

How to Get There: Key Largo Princess Cruise tickets are included with your admission.

Miami Bike Rentals

Take a leisurely bike ride around Miami as part of your tanning program.

Take a bike ride along the beaches and through the bright streets of South Beach to get you in the holiday mood.

If bringing your own bike isn't an option, that's OK.

Renting a bike from Bike n' Roll for the day couldn't be simpler.

In order to make things easier, they'll offer a map with recommended routes.

Getting There: The Go Miami Card includes free bike rentals in Miami.

Zoo Miami & Zoo Miami Summer Camp

Zoo Miami, located on 340 acres in the center of Miami, is home to over 3,000 animals and 1,200 species of plants from all over the world.

Feed rhinos, ride camels, meet keeper and much more at this zoo. It's also a really participatory experience.

Ideal for excursions with the family!

If you're planning on staying in the region for the summer, Zoo Miami has a unique program for small kids.

Go Miami Card holders receive free admission to Zoo Miami.

Zoo Miami's Summer Camp is a separate purchase and is not included in the pass.

