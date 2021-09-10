4 Reasons Why You’ll Love Living in Las Vegas

There's a lot more to living in Las Vegas than casinos and shows.

As a result of your decision to relocate, here are eight reasons why you'll be glad you did.

In Las Vegas, you'll be greeted with red rocks that dot the landscape and a blue sky that fills you with energy.

However, in the heat of the summer, you'll be able to excuse your lack of enthusiasm for going outside by blaming it on dry heat, since you'll have access to air conditioning everywhere you go.

When you live in Las Vegas, you'll discover that your lifestyle, view on your finances, leisure activities, and how you use your free time will change.

Someone close to you will notice when you're down.

The following are a few additional reasons to adore Las Vegas.

No. 1: The weather in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Nevada https://www.lifestorage.com/

The absence of natural disasters

One of the nicest things about living in Las Vegas.

As long as the storms do not hit Nevada, you'll be safe next hurricane season.

A snowstorm won't prevent you from your midday run, and you'll avoid earthquakes and tornadoes.

If you live in Las Vegas, you may have to deal with water and wind, but you can brag about the lack of natural catastrophes since there are none.

There is no state income tax.

How much money you may save by not having to pay state income taxes might surprise you.

Locals in Las Vegas benefit from casino income, which is good news for them.

Nearly a billion dollars in gaming taxes and earnings are injected into the local economy every year when life is reasonably normal and not impacted by worldwide pandemics.

If you're used to renting, you'll be able to purchase a home with all the money you save on taxes.

Having a 2,200 square foot house for less than their 500 square foot condo will make your friends envious.

There's a third reason:

Without ever dining on the Strip, you'd still be enjoying one of the country's most vibrant dining scenes.

Star chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Joel Robuchon or Michael Mina have restaurants on The Strip.

It's everything here in Las Vegas: Sustainable Seafood, genuine Farm to Table Restaurants, and more.

Restaurants on and off the Strip

The Strip isn't something you'll visit often if you live in Las Vegas (unless you work there).

What matters is what happens when you do.

When you tell your gourmet friends that you dined at Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace and that you've visited all of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, including the revolutionary Hell's Kitchen, they'll be shocked and impressed.

As a last thought, consider tasting any of Aureole's exclusive boutique wines, which are only available in the wine tower there.

4. The Outdoor Adventures

It's a 20-minute drive from downtown, but Red Rock Canyon is a world-famous rock climbing attraction.

Belaying is a great way to make your pals envious.

When you live in Las Vegas, it's simple to get outside because you're surrounded by hiking trails and mountain biking options.

Within a few hours' drive of Las Vegas, seven National Parks await, making your new home the ideal base camp for exploring.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.