New York City, NY

4 Best Things To Do in New York City

Organic and Nutritious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6kwi_0boy8xlU00
Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock Observation Deckhttps://travel.usnews.com

It's not just the buildings and landmarks that will take your breath away; it's also the thriving arts, culinary, fashion, and nightlife sectors.

Mornings are spent shopping Fifth Avenue's designer shops, while afternoons are spent admiring the city's skyline from the Observation Deck or a helicopter.

For art lovers, the Met and the Guggenheim are great places to visit before dining on ethnic food in Chinatown or Little Italy.

There's still time to catch a Broadway performance or visit one of the city's many rooftop pubs and jazz clubs.

#1 CENTRAL PARK NYC

Some of the city's most prominent attractions are located within or inside the boundaries of this park-museum-concert-hall complex, which engulfs downtown Manhattan (the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History, to name a few).

Tourists say you shouldn't just drive past Central Park on your route to another destination, but that's just their opinion.

Located in the heart of New York City, this 843-acre park is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

#2 AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaIpj_0boy8xlU00
American Museum of Natural History in New Yorkhttps://www.newyorkcity.de/

It's no secret that Central Park West's American Museum of Natural History is a popular destination.

This motif is evident whether you're looking at exhibitions that take place underwater or on land.

This museum is really amazing.

Everything from the café to the gift shop is worth a glance.

If you want to see everything, you'll need more than a day. The museum has 32 million objects, scattered over four city blocks, 25 buildings, and 45 display halls.

Among the top attractions is the Rose Center for Earth and Space, but don't miss the dinosaurs, the Hall of the Universe, and the Butterfly Conservatory.

#3 ROCKEFELLER CENTER AND TOP OF THE ROCK OBSERVATION DECK

NBC Studios may be seen in the distance from this renowned plaza, which is home to stunning sculptures, a large skating area and a multitude of shops and restaurants.

Despite the fact that there will be a lot of people, this is a worthwhile experience.

Christmas trees and ice skating rinks adorn the plaza throughout the winter holidays.

Your New York journey does not have to take place in winter.

Throughout the year, there is much to do.

There are plenty of things to do in New York City that you can do if you have a little forethought.

#4 ST.PATRICK CATHEDRAL

Located in the heart of Rockefeller Center, this massive cathedral has a decidedly secular feel.

There's still something unearthly about it, though.

Incredibly beautiful, St. Patrick's Cathedral is a must-see for anybody interested in architecture or religion.

There is no need to spend a lot of time visiting this little ancient church because of its beauty and stained glass windows.

Visit during the Christmas season, according to previous visitors, if you want to see the church in its full splendor.

