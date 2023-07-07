Bend Secures $25 Million in Funding for Hawthorne Avenue Pedestrian and Bicyclist Overcrossing Project

The City of Bend has received approximately $25 million in state and federal funding for the Hawthorne Avenue Pedestrian and Bicyclist Overcrossing project.

The funding includes $20 million from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program and $5 million allocated through House Bill 5030.

The project is supported by various local, state, and federal agencies and organizations, including the Bend Chamber of Commerce and Central Oregon LandWatch.

The overcrossing will provide a safe and comfortable connection for pedestrians and cyclists between Downtown and the Bend Central District, improving east-west connectivity.

The project aims to create complete communities with affordable housing options and convenient transportation alternatives.