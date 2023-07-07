Ironman 70.3 Oregon: A Prestigious Endurance Challenge in Salem

Ironman 70.3 Oregon is a popular endurance competition that will take place in Salem, Oregon on July 23, 2023. Athletes from all over the world will gather at Riverfront Park to participate in the race, which consists of a 1.2-mile swim in the Willamette, a 56-mile bike ride through South Salem, and a 13.1-mile run through Minto-Brown Island Park. The race will finish at the Gerry Frank | Salem Rotary Amphitheater.

Ironman events have a long history of attracting athletes who are looking to challenge themselves against both other competitors and the demanding course. To accommodate the race, several road closures are planned from Riverfront Park to the Ankeny Natural Wildlife Refuge along River Road South. Residents living along the racecourse will receive information about the closures, and signs will be posted to notify drivers of potential traffic impacts.

Salem, along with its tourism partners, including Travel Salem, is proud to host Ironman 70.3 Oregon. They are making efforts to provide detailed information about the racecourse, including maps and details about park and street impacts. This information is available on the Ironman 70.3 Oregon website.

In summary, Ironman 70.3 Oregon is a prestigious endurance competition that will take place in Salem, Oregon. Athletes from around the world will gather at Riverfront Park to swim, bike, and run through various parks and nature preserves. The city is working to inform residents and minimize traffic impacts during the race. Salem is excited to host this event and is providing detailed information to help participants and spectators navigate the course.