Salem, OR

Ironman 70.3 Oregon: A Prestigious Endurance Challenge in Salem

Oregon Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yX1R_0nIgkQoC00

Ironman 70.3 Oregon is a popular endurance competition that will take place in Salem, Oregon on July 23, 2023. Athletes from all over the world will gather at Riverfront Park to participate in the race, which consists of a 1.2-mile swim in the Willamette, a 56-mile bike ride through South Salem, and a 13.1-mile run through Minto-Brown Island Park. The race will finish at the Gerry Frank | Salem Rotary Amphitheater.

Ironman events have a long history of attracting athletes who are looking to challenge themselves against both other competitors and the demanding course. To accommodate the race, several road closures are planned from Riverfront Park to the Ankeny Natural Wildlife Refuge along River Road South. Residents living along the racecourse will receive information about the closures, and signs will be posted to notify drivers of potential traffic impacts.

Salem, along with its tourism partners, including Travel Salem, is proud to host Ironman 70.3 Oregon. They are making efforts to provide detailed information about the racecourse, including maps and details about park and street impacts. This information is available on the Ironman 70.3 Oregon website.

In summary, Ironman 70.3 Oregon is a prestigious endurance competition that will take place in Salem, Oregon. Athletes from around the world will gather at Riverfront Park to swim, bike, and run through various parks and nature preserves. The city is working to inform residents and minimize traffic impacts during the race. Salem is excited to host this event and is providing detailed information to help participants and spectators navigate the course.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Oregon

642 followers

More from Oregon Updates

White City, OR

Deputies Dramatically Rescue Suspect from Fiery Car Crash

A woman was rescued from a burning car by Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies in White City, Oregon. The incident occurred after the woman attempted to elude authorities.

Read full story
Oregon State

Volunteers in Medicine Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Free Medical Care to Uninsured Individuals in Central Oregon

Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) is celebrating its 20th anniversary, having provided access to medical care for uninsured residents in Central Oregon since 2004. VIM has filled the gap in health insurance coverage, offering $150 million worth of free medical care and benefits to over 15,700 low-income, uninsured individuals in the local community.

Read full story
Bend, OR

Introducing Attorney Kristofer “Jake” Womack: A Valuable Addition to Two Spruce Law

Attorney Kristofer “Jake” Womack has recently joined Two Spruce Law in 2023, after practicing on the central Oregon coast since 2018. His areas of expertise include estates, guardianships/conservatorships, real property, and transactional business law. Jake was admitted to the Oregon State Bar in 2010 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Bemidji State University in 2002. He also obtained his law degree from Hamline University School of Law in 2008. Jake is a member of the Oregon State Bar as well as the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

Read full story
Redmond, OR

Summit Health Partners with Northwest Permanente to Expand Care in Central Oregon

Summit Health Oregon, the largest independent primary care and multispecialty medical group in Central Oregon, has announced a new partnership with Northwest Permanente. Northwest Permanente is the largest independent medical group in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with over 1,300 physicians and clinicians.

Read full story
Jefferson County, OR

2023 Sustainability Awards Celebrates Regional Sustainability Leaders in Central Oregon

The Environmental Center will host its eighth Sustainability Awards on November 2nd, 2023, in Central Oregon. The awards honor individuals, businesses, organizations, and community-led projects and programs in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties.

Read full story
Eugene, OR

Kernutt Stokes Promotes Kimberly Pepion and Tiffany Nash to Partner Positions in Recognition of Expertise in Tax and Consulting Services

Accounting firm Kernutt Stokes has announced the promotion of Kimberly Pepion and Tiffany Nash to partner. Pepion, who has been with the firm since 2012, specializes in tax and consulting services, particularly in the transportation and timber industries. She works out of the Eugene office and is involved in various industry committees.

Read full story
Bend, OR

34th Annual Great Drake Park Duck Race Raises $2 Million for Local Non-Profits

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is an annual event that raises funds for local non-profit organizations. This year marks its 34th consecutive year, and it has raised nearly $2 million since it started in the late 1980s.

Read full story
Bend, OR

Latino Community Association Undergoes Leadership Transition and Strategic Planning

After serving as Executive Director for 17 years, Brad Porterfield is stepping down from his position at the Latino Community Association (LCA) to make way for new leadership. Porterfield expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Latino families and praised LCA's resilience in overcoming challenges such as the 2008 economic crash and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Grants Pass, OR

Join the Parks Advisory Committee: Apply Now for Four Open Positions

The Parks Advisory Committee is accepting applications for four positions. This board reviews and recommends new parkland and trail locations, park planning, resource allocation, and funding.

Read full story
Oregon State

Public Meetings for Proposed Changes to 2024 Big Game Regulations

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has completed a review of its big game regulations and will be proposing some changes for 2024. Public meetings will be held in July to present these proposed changes and gather feedback.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Managing Rising Construction Costs and Maintaining Forecasted Rates for the Bull Run Treatment Projects

On June 28, the City Council accepted several items related to the Bull Run Treatment Projects. These included the annual report, an extension of the program management contract, and early works packages for construction in September 2023. Two price ordinances were given a first reading and will be voted on in July. The annual report highlighted the progress made in preconstruction, cost control efforts, and equitable contracting. However, the cost estimate has increased by 24% due to construction cost inflation affecting projects nationwide.

Read full story
1 comments
Deschutes County, OR

Road Construction Update: Chip Sealing, Road Closures, and Delays in Deschutes County

Deschutes County crews will be conducting chip sealing and fog sealing on several roads in Tumalo and Bend areas, including Foster Road, S Century Drive, and Cascade Lakes Hwy. Road users should expect single lane closures and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Read full story
Jackson County, OR

Joint Operation by Law Enforcement Agencies Leads to Bust of Local Illegal Growing Organization and Seizure of 6,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants

Law enforcement authorities in Oregon conducted a joint operation to bust two black-market cannabis grows in Jackson and Josephine counties. The operation resulted in the seizure of over 6,000 illegal marijuana plants from 13 greenhouses.

Read full story
Oregon State

Central Oregon Locavore Launches “SOS POS Fundraiser” to Upgrade Outdated Point of Sale System

Central Oregon Locavore, a non-profit organization that connects consumers with local farmers and ranchers, is launching a capital campaign called the "SOS POS Fundraiser" to replace their outdated Point of Sale (POS) system.

Read full story
Bend, OR

Addressing the Certified Nursing Assistant Shortage: St. Charles Health System's Innovative Training Partnership with COCC

St. Charles Health System in Oregon faced a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), with only 30 to 40 percent of positions filled. To address this issue, the health system partnered with Central Oregon Community College (COCC) to create an innovative training program.

Read full story
Bend, OR

Join us at the 34th Annual High Desert Rendezvous: A Night of Fun, Fundraising, and Wildlife at the High Desert Museum

The High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon is hosting its 34th annual High Desert Rendezvous on August 26. The event is the museum's signature fundraiser and one of the longest-running galas in Central Oregon.

Read full story
Crook County, OR

Pacific Power Foundation Grants $2,000 to Family Access Network, Supporting Families in Central Oregon

The Family Access Network (FAN) has received a $2,000 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation to support basic-needs services for families in Central Oregon. FAN connects families to resources that assist them in regaining stability and self-sufficiency after setbacks.

Read full story
Oregon State

The Tradeoffs of Oregon's Land Use System: Preserving Nature vs. Meeting Housing Demands

Bill Fulton, a nationally recognized land use expert, spoke at the City Club of Central Oregon to discuss Oregon's unique land use system. The system, signed into law by Governor McCall in 1973, aims to preserve natural resources, manage urban growth, and promote sustainable economic development.

Read full story
Bend, OR

Compass Commercial Real Estate Brokers Earn Coveted CCIM Designations for Expertise in Financial and Investment Analysis

Kristie Schmitt and Grant Schultz, brokers at Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, have recently been awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

Read full story
Bend, OR

Bend Secures $25 Million in Funding for Hawthorne Avenue Pedestrian and Bicyclist Overcrossing Project

The City of Bend has received approximately $25 million in state and federal funding for the Hawthorne Avenue Pedestrian and Bicyclist Overcrossing project. The funding includes $20 million from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program and $5 million allocated through House Bill 5030.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy