Portland Implements New Camping Code: Education and Outreach Efforts to Take Priority

An update to Portland's camping code will take effect on July 7, 2023, bringing updates regarding time, place, and manner restrictions. Enforcement will not begin immediately, as the city plans to focus on education and outreach.

The city will work with various organizations to educate people about the changes and provide information and guidance to homeless individuals. Police have been instructed not to issue citations during this period, and campsite cleanups will continue as usual.

The updated code includes restrictions such as no camping on public property from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., no use of gas heaters or fires, and no blocking access to private property or pedestrian rights of way.

Focused enforcement will begin in the coming months, with written warnings given before criminal enforcement. The goal of the ordinance is to connect people with resources and address damaging behavior.