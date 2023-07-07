Enhancing Safety: Construction Begins on East Evans Creek Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction on a safety improvement project near Wimer will begin on July 10, 2023, by contractor Robco Inc.
The project aims to enhance the intersection of East Evans Creek Road and Minthorne Road by adding a left turn lane for traffic turning onto Minthorne.
Additionally, the project will realign the roadway for safety purposes at a curve north of the intersection.
Both locations are expected to be completed by October 2023.Visit here for more details
